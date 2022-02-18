Class B state wrestling: Wahoo's Bordovsky reaches another milestone, 'but the job isn't finished'

OMAHA — Malachi Bordovsky, his coaches have told him, sometimes looks stronger at the end of matches than he does in the beginning.

The unbeaten Wahoo senior put that to the test during Friday’s Class B state wrestling semifinals against Garrett Rine, an up-and-coming sophomore from Waverly.

Their match was tied at 3-3, and when one overtime didn’t settle things, they went to two. That’s when Bordovsky took over, recording a takedown and a near-pinfall before pinning Rine in the final seconds to advance to Saturday’s 138-pound final.

“Our coaches are really good at conditioning us, so I was really energized at the end of the match,” Bordovsky said.

It was a physical match. It was stopped a few times for blood, and Rine and Bordovsky at one point tumbled into the small scoreboard setup outside the mat.

In the end, it was a milestone for the Wahoo senior. It was career win No. 173, which now stands as a school record. More importantly, Bordovsky is back in the 138 final for a second straight year.

He fell short in 2021, losing to two-time state champion Trevor Reinke of Beatrice, whom Rine beat in the quarterfinals Thursday. That loss led to more trips to CS Wrestling Academy in Omaha — three to five times a week — to work on his shots and more.

“I’ve been working in the offseason really, really hard, because I don’t want that to happen again,” Bordovsky said.

Bordovsky, who also plays football, will wrestle Bennington’s AJ Parrish in Saturday’s final. On the line is a state title and another shot at a school record.

Already owner of the school's season takedowns, career takedowns and career wins marks, Bordovsky has a chance at the season wins record. He stands at 52-0. Former Wahoo standout Jack Sutton, a two-time state champ, had 52.

Friday was a chance to celebrate 173. But nothing would mean more than 174 and a gold medal.

“It feels amazing, but the job isn’t finished,” Bordovsky said. “I can’t be really proud of anything yet.”

