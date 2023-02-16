Here's what stood out in Class B on Thursday in Omaha:

Team race

Twenty-time champion Omaha Skutt opened a double-digit lead after Thursday, scoring 67 points to give itself the early advantage in the Skyhawks' quest for their first team title since 2018. It's a tightly-packed race for the next three spots, with defending champion Bennington second at 55.5 points, Waverly third with 51, and Blair fourth with 47. Waverly is seeking its best-ever finish at state after finishing third in 2022.

Notable performers

Hudson Loges, Blair: Loges used a pair of pins to improve to 52-1 and reach the 106-pound semifinals, where he'll face Gothenburg's Abel Flores. Loges, who finished third at 106 last year is the only wrestler in an otherwise evenly-matched bracket with fewer than eight losses.

Garret Kaiser, Lexington: Kaiser finished third at his own district meet, but he'll be no worse than fourth at state after advancing to the 106-pound semifinals with a 31-16 record. Kaiser will take on a fellow sophomore in Omaha Skutt's Cole Welte for a spot in the finals.

Kael Lauridsen, Blair: The Nebraska commit had little trouble Thursday in beginning his quest for a historic fourth title. His two pins took a total of 2 minutes, 30 seconds to complete as he moved into the 126-pound semifinals.

Worth noting

While there are certainly heavy favorites scattered throughout, Class B is on track to have the most parity of any of the four boys classes, and the girls tournament. On Thursday, there were just 67 pins and 13 technical falls in Class B matches, the lowest number for any division. The 67 pins were 13 fewer than the next-lowest number, 80 in Class D.

Two semifinals to watch

John Alden (O'Neill) vs. Tucker Adams (Hastings), 126: No. 2 Alden (37-2) and No. 3 Adams (37-3) face off, with the winner likely getting a shot at trying to deny Bennington's Kael Lauridsen a fourth consecutive title.

Jack Allen (Aurora) vs. Luke Lambert (Ashland-Greenwood), 285: Just one loss between these two, though they've taken different paths to the semifinals. Allen is 46-1. Lambert is 12-0, returning to the mat late in the season after suffering a torn ACL during football. He won a pair of one-point decisions Thursday to advance.