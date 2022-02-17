Class B state wrestling: Team race, notable performers and more from the first day

Here's what stood out in Class B on Thursday in Omaha:
Team race
Led by six wrestlers reaching the semifinal round, Bennington has the lead after two rounds with 63½ points. Hastings is second at 58 and Waverly is third at 51.
The Badgers got a boost from the early weight classes as Cadyn Coyle (106 pounds), Kael Lauridsen (113) and Connor Ritonya (120) each rolled through the first two rounds.
Hastings advanced six to the semifinals, too.
Notable performers Wyatt Fanning, Waverly (195): The senior clinched his first medal with a pair of pinfall victories Thursday, including one of Plattsmouth's Josh Adkins, ranked fifth, in the quarterfinals. Fanning, ranked No. 3 at 195, will see Aurora's No. 2 Mack Owens in the semifinals. Cooper Spaulding, Norris (170): Like Fanning, the Norris senior waited four years to get a state medal. He clinched one with a first-round pin and a 7-0 decision against Bennington's Blane Boehmer in the quarterfinals.
Kael Lauridsen, Bennington (113): The junior's quest for four state titles continues after some quick work in the opening rounds. He pinned his first foe in 1:07 and his second in 0:43. Worth noting
Minden freshman Orrin Kuehn advanced to the semifinals with an upset of No. 3-rated Blaine Christo of Ashland-Greenwood. Kuehn prevailed 3-2, and now he'll get No. 1 Cyrus Wells of Broken Bow.
Semifinals to watch Ely Olberding (Fort Calhoun) vs. Braiden Kort (Hastings), 126: They have a combined 99 victories between them and only two losses. Kort is unbeaten and ranked No. 1 at 126. Olberding is No. 3. Mack Owens (Aurora) vs. Wyatt Fanning (Waverly), 195: Owens, who is ranked No. 2, got to the semifinals with a major-decision win in the quarterfinals. A victory by Owens would likely set up a rematch of last year's 182-pound final won by Bennington's Luke MacDonald. Shoutout
To the Broken Bow cheering section, who sport blond mullet wigs near Mat 2 during the quarterfinal round. They weren't as sharp as the actual mullet on the head of Broken Bow 285-pounder Sawyer Bumgarner.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
