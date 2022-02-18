Class B state wrestling: Team race, notable performers and more from Day 2

Here's what stood out in Class B on Friday in Omaha:

Team race

Another strong day has Bennington in strong position to win it all Saturday. The Badgers are up to 139½ points.

The battle is for second place between Blair (96 points) and Hastings (107). Beatrice (80) shot up to third with some good rounds Friday.

Bennington, who have six competitors in Saturday's finals, is trying to make it a sweep after winning state duals two weeks ago.

Notable performers

Kael Lauridsen, Bennington (113): One of the best pound-for-pound wrestlers you’ll find around these parts, the junior has wasted little time getting back to the finals. He quickly pinned his first two foes Thursday and then put away Hastings’ Hunter Anderson in the first period of Friday’s semifinals. He’ll be going for a third state crown Saturday.

Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow (132): Wells, ranked No. 4 in his weight class, reached the state finals with a 2-1 tiebreaker-1 win against Minden's Orrin Kuehn. On Thursday, he needed a win in sudden death against No. 4 Brock Bolling. In other words, Wells has been clutch.

Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo (138): He was pushed to two OTs by Waverly sophomore Garrett Rine before dominating the final moments of their semifinal match. It was career win No. 173 for Bordovsky, a school record.

Three can’t-miss finals

Kyler Lauridsen (Bennington) vs. Braiden Kort (Hastings), 126: Kort is No. 1 and Lauridsen is No. 2 and they've been on a collision course for the 126 title.

Jett Samuelson (Hastings) vs. Charlie Powers (Blair), 160: They are a combined 92-4 this season, and Samuelson is unbeaten at 42-0.

Deegan Nelson (Beatrice) vs. Jacob Awiszus (Gering), 182: Another final featuring two wrestlers who rarely lose. Nelson, who had a standout football season last fall, is 44-1 and Awiszus is 38-1.

Shoutout

To Blair's Landon Templar. The 145-pounder has fractures in his vertebrae, and yet he'll be wrestling for a state championship Saturday against Omaha Skutt's Adam Kruse.

