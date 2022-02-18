Class B state wrestling: Team race, notable performers and more from Day 2

Here's what stood out in Class B on Friday in Omaha: Team race
Another strong day has Bennington in strong position to win it all Saturday. The Badgers are up to 139½ points.
The battle is for second place between Blair (96 points) and Hastings (107). Beatrice (80) shot up to third with some good rounds Friday.
Bennington, who have six competitors in Saturday's finals, is trying to make it a sweep after winning state duals two weeks ago.
Notable performers Kael Lauridsen, Bennington (113): One of the best pound-for-pound wrestlers you’ll find around these parts, the junior has wasted little time getting back to the finals. He quickly pinned his first two foes Thursday and then put away Hastings’ Hunter Anderson in the first period of Friday’s semifinals. He’ll be going for a third state crown Saturday.
Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow (132): Wells, ranked No. 4 in his weight class, reached the state finals with a 2-1 tiebreaker-1 win against Minden's Orrin Kuehn. On Thursday, he needed a win in sudden death against No. 4 Brock Bolling. In other words, Wells has been clutch. Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo (138): He was pushed to two OTs by Waverly sophomore Garrett Rine before dominating the final moments of their semifinal match. It was career win No. 173 for Bordovsky, a school record. Three can't-miss finals Kyler Lauridsen (Bennington) vs. Braiden Kort (Hastings), 126: Kort is No. 1 and Lauridsen is No. 2 and they've been on a collision course for the 126 title. Jett Samuelson (Hastings) vs. Charlie Powers (Blair), 160: They are a combined 92-4 this season, and Samuelson is unbeaten at 42-0. Deegan Nelson (Beatrice) vs. Jacob Awiszus (Gering), 182: Another final featuring two wrestlers who rarely lose. Nelson, who had a standout football season last fall, is 44-1 and Awiszus is 38-1. Shoutout
To Blair's Landon Templar. The 145-pounder has fractures in his vertebrae, and yet he'll be wrestling for a state championship Saturday against Omaha Skutt's Adam Kruse.
Photos: It's Friday night at the state wrestling tournament, which means the semifinals are here
Lincoln East's Keith Smith celebrates his win against Columbus' Caydn Kucera in a Class A 132-pound state semifinal Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo's Malachi Bordovsky (top) wrestles Waverly's Garrett Rine in a Class B 138-pound semifinal at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo's Malachi Bordovsky celebrates his win over Waverly's Garrett Rine in a Class B 138-pound semifinal Friday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Caleb Durr (top) tangles with Lincoln East's Cole Toline in a Class A 138-pound semifinal at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Weeping Water's Raelyn Wilson wins agaisnt Lexington's Fransisca Walsh in a 107-pound semifinal Friday at the girls state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts is presented as the winner over Aurora's Tiffany Senff in a 165-pound semifinal at the girls state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Brandon Baustert puts Grand Island's Ein Obermiller on his back in a Class A 126-pound state semifinal Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts (left) wrestles Aurora's Tiffany Senff in a 165-pound semifinals at the girls state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Weeping Water's Raelyn Wilson (right) wrestles Lexington's Fransisca Walsh in a 107-pound semifinal at the girls state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Gabriel Turman (bottom) battles Columbus's Blake Cerny in a Class A 120-pound state semifinal Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobson wrestles Kearney's Archer Heelan at 120 pounds in the Class A state tournament semifinals Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Brandon Baustert (right) wrestles Grand Island's Ein Obermiller in a Class A 126-pound semifinal at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobson (left) wrestles Kearney's Archer Heelan at 120 pounds in the Class A semifinals Friday at the state tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo's Malachi Bordovsky (left) wrestles Waverly's Garrett Rine in a Class B 138-pound semifinal match at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock (right) wrestles Omaha Westside's Noah Aken in a Class A 145-pound semifinal at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobson has his hand raised after defeating Kearney's Archer Heelan at 120 pounds in the Class A state wrestling tournament semifinals Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Fremont's Benny Alfaro (top) celebrates his win in a Class A 195-pound state semifinal match with coach Ben Wilcox on Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Fremont's Benny Alfaro enjoys a moment against Lincoln Southeast's Max McClatchey in a Class A 195-pound state semifinal Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Millard North's Brian Petry (left) has the leg of Lincoln Southwest's Cooper Jackson in a Class A 170-pound state semifinal Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Bellevue West's Grant Moraski (top) wrestles Lincoln Southwest's Jack Baptista in a Class A 160-pound state semifinal Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Bishop Neumann's Samuel Vrana (left) wrestles Malcolm's Gavin Zoucha in a Class C 170-pound state tournament semifinal Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Bishop Neumann's Samuel Vrana (left) wrestles Malcolm's Gavin Zoucha in a Class C 170-pound state tournament semifinal Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Fremont's Benny Alfaro (right) wrestles Lincoln Southeast's Max McClatchey in a Class A 195-pound semifinal at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Cooper Jackson reacts after losing to Millard North's Brian Petry in a Class A 170-pound semifinal at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Cooper Jackson reacts after losing to Millard North's Brian Petry in a Class A 170-pound semifinal at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Beatrice's Deegan Nelson (left) wrestles Broken Bow's Max Denson in a Class B 182-pound semifinal at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Sam Andres loses to Millard South's Antrell Taylor in a Class A 170-pound semifinal at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Fremont's Benny Alfaro (right) wrestles Lincoln Southeast's Max McClatchey in a Class A 195-pound semifinal at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Raymond Central's Conner Kreikemeier (bottom) wrestles Milford's Christopher Scdoris in a Class C 170-pound semifinal at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
HTRS's Aiden Worthey (left) takes on Bishop Neumann's Trent Moudry in a Class C 195-pound state semifinal Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
