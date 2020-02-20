Class B state wrestling notes: Fairbury's lone wrestler makes semifinals; Hastings has team lead

OMAHA — Only one Fairbury wrestler qualified for the state wrestling tournament, but Seth Firmanik is doing a great job of it and will represent the school on the big stage in the state semifinals Friday evening.
Firmanik won two matches Thursday, improving his record to 44-3. He’s ranked No. 4 (NSWCA) in his weight class and will be a third-time state medalist.
Firmanik would have liked it more if some of his teammates also made state.
“It’s an honor to represent Fairbury in a positive manner, but I would like nothing more than to have my teammates to be down here to experience all of this,” Firmanik said. “The best part is I’m the only graduating one, so next year they can all come experience what I’m experiencing.”
There are about 15 wrestlers on the team. The other wrestlers still practiced this week, so Firmanik still had a practice partner.
Firmanik beat Kole Bordovsky of Wahoo 14-5 in the quarterfinals. They’ve wrestled each other several times during the last two years, and Firmanik prepared for Bordovsky all week.
“When the brackets came out after districts we knew who I had in the quarterfinals, so that whole week of practice we practiced what he did good so we can go out there and execute and beat him,” Firmanik said.
Fairbury was one of four schools in Class B that only had one wrestler make state, along with Auburn, Crete and Omaha Gross. Of those schools, only Fairbury won a match on Thursday.
Hastings has team lead: Hastings has the team lead in Class B after the first two rounds. The Tigers have 64 team points. Gering is in second with 45½ points, and Omaha Skutt is third with 38. Hastings qualified wrestlers for state in 13 of the 14 weight classes, and six Hastings wrestlers went 2-0 on Thursday to make the semifinals. Gering advanced five wrestlers to the semifinals and Skutt has three in the semifinals.
— Brent C. Wagner
CLASS B TEAM SCORING: Hastings 64, Gering 45.5, Omaha Skutt 38, Bennington 37, Arlington 35, Northwest 33.5, Aurora 27, York 26, Lexington 25, Beatrice 22.5, Central City 22, O'Neill 22, Blair 20, Ogallala 20, Columbus Lakeview 19, Scottsbluff 19, Ralston 17, Adams Central 16, Wahoo 16, Platteview 15, Sidney 15, Waverly 14.5, McCook 14, Nebraska City 14, Holdrege 13, Norris 13, Seward 13, Pierce 11, Wayne 11, Fairbury 9.5, Schuyler 9, Plattsmouth 7, Boys Town 4, Gothenburg 4, Omaha Concordia 4, Alliance 2, Chadron 2, Cozad 2.
FRIDAY'S SEMIFINALS
106--Caden Svoboda, Aurora (44-3), v.s Zach Ourada, Omaha Skutt (34-6); Drew Garfield, Central City (46-6), vs. Kael Lauridsen, Bennington (40-0).
113--Ivan Lazo, Lexington (31-9), vs. Braiden Kort, Adams Central (40-4); Quinton Chavez, Gering (41-3), vs. Grady Arends, Northwest (37-5).
120--Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff (38-9), vs. Drew Arnold, Beatrice (44-1); Ty Rainforth, O'Neill (40-0), vs. Paul Ruff, Gering (37-4).
126--Tyler Curtis, Blair (24-10), vs. Michael Mass, Ralston (14-3); Landon Weidner, Hastings (38-8), vs. Dyson Kunz, Central City (52-1).
132--Bryce Brown, Hastings (30-4), vs. Nathaniel Murrillo, Gering (37-10); Hunter Gilmore, Arlington (51-0), vs. Trevor Reinke, Beatrice (40-3).
138--Nate Rocheleau, Gering (46-4), vs. Trevor Kluck, Aurora (46-0); Brady Thompson, O'Neill (33-5), vs. Collin Quandt, Northwest (37-8).
145--Treven Melroy, Holdrege (31-14), vs. Brady Fago, Lexington (37-4); Sean Martin, Seward (41-2), vs. Gage Stokey, Ogallala (37-11).
152--Nicholas Stoltenberg, Omaha Skutt (37-4), vs. Mason Brumbaugh, Hastings (21-3); Elliott Steinhoff, Platteview (36-7), vs. Ashton Schweitzer, Pierce (40-14).
160--Brady Robb, Sidney (41-6), vs. Kobe Lyons, York (49-4); Evan Canoyer, Waverly (27-1), vs. Brock Skinner, Ogallala (45-8).
182--Damen Pope, Hastings (50-0), vs. Brekyn Papineau, Aurora (29-3); William Marxsen, Schuyler (43-6), vs. Luke MacDonald, Bennington (36-6).
195--Eli Jansen, Omaha Skutt (27-4), vs. Evan Morara, Hastings (25-5); Alec Langan, McCook (40-2), vs. Seth Firmanik, Fairbury (44-3).
220--Austin Rollman, Columbus Lakeview (29-13), vs. Garett Menke, Bennington (47-0); Brayan Rodriguez, York (31-7), vs. Grady Griess, Northwest (45-4).
285--Mike Leatherdale, Wayne (24-1), vs. Alfredo Valquier, Nebraska City (41-3); Trayton Travnicek, Scottsbluff (39-8), vs. Remington Gay, Arlington (48-1).
