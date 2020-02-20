Class B state wrestling notes: Fairbury's lone wrestler makes semifinals; Hastings has team lead

OMAHA — Only one Fairbury wrestler qualified for the state wrestling tournament, but Seth Firmanik is doing a great job of it and will represent the school on the big stage in the state semifinals Friday evening.

Firmanik won two matches Thursday, improving his record to 44-3. He’s ranked No. 4 (NSWCA) in his weight class and will be a third-time state medalist.

Firmanik would have liked it more if some of his teammates also made state.

“It’s an honor to represent Fairbury in a positive manner, but I would like nothing more than to have my teammates to be down here to experience all of this,” Firmanik said. “The best part is I’m the only graduating one, so next year they can all come experience what I’m experiencing.”

There are about 15 wrestlers on the team. The other wrestlers still practiced this week, so Firmanik still had a practice partner.

Firmanik beat Kole Bordovsky of Wahoo 14-5 in the quarterfinals. They’ve wrestled each other several times during the last two years, and Firmanik prepared for Bordovsky all week.