Class B state wrestling notes: 'Completely mental' change has Seward's Martin taking center stage Saturday

OMAHA — Sean Martin didn't place at state as a freshman, or as a sophomore, or as a junior.
A change in mentality has the Seward senior a win away from a state title.
Martin continued his big week at CHI Health Center Omaha with a 5-2 win against Ogallala's Gage Stokey in Friday's Class B 145-pound semifinals.
"Just keep on going with forward pressure and never stopped," Martin said of what gave him the edge. "I just kept pressuring the whole time and he fell under the pressure."
Martin said his transformation into a state finalist was completely mental.
"Last year I had in my head that I wasn't good enough and this year I came in as a senior wanting everything and coming to wrestle my best and to never stop," he said.
Martin said it was the support from his coaches, his father and other family members that pushed him to Saturday. They told him he could succeed.
"(They) have always been telling me that," he said. "This year it finally caught on."
Martin (42-2) will wrestle Lexington's Brady Fago (38-4) in Saturday's finals.
Garcia making memories: Wrestling life is pretty good right now for Paul Garcia. The Scottsbluff junior will be seeking his third state title.
This year he’s wrestling at 120 pounds, up from 113 a year ago.
The perks: Taco Bell.
“You got to get the dollar burritos,” Garcia said following a 2-1 win against Beatrice’s Drew Arnold in the Class B state semifinals.
Garcia (39-9) won a state title at 106 as a freshman and 113 as a sophomore. Wrestling at 113 last year forced Garcia to spend more time cutting weight.
“Cutting weight is where you lose all your muscle, and I haven’t lost any muscle, just been trying to gain muscle,” Garcia said. “Losing weight for me this year has been the easiest year ever in my wrestling career.
“I usually don’t eat lunch the day of or the day before a wrestling tournament, but (now) I eat all I want.”
Another chance: Waverly's Evan Canoyer, ranked No. 1, ground out a 7-5 win against Ogallala's Brock Skinner in the 170-pound semifinals.
Canoyer reached the 170-pound finals last year. He's looking to become the second in the Canoyer household to win a state title. His brother Evan won a state crown at 152 last year.
Fairbury has finalist: Fairbury's Seth Firmanik won his semifinal match over McCook's Alec Langan to advance to the 195-pound final. He's looking to become the first state champion from Fairbury since 2002 and third overall.
— Clark Grell
