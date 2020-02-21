Class B state wrestling notes: 'Completely mental' change has Seward's Martin taking center stage Saturday

OMAHA — Sean Martin didn't place at state as a freshman, or as a sophomore, or as a junior.

A change in mentality has the Seward senior a win away from a state title.

Martin continued his big week at CHI Health Center Omaha with a 5-2 win against Ogallala's Gage Stokey in Friday's Class B 145-pound semifinals.

"Just keep on going with forward pressure and never stopped," Martin said of what gave him the edge. "I just kept pressuring the whole time and he fell under the pressure."

Martin said his transformation into a state finalist was completely mental.

"Last year I had in my head that I wasn't good enough and this year I came in as a senior wanting everything and coming to wrestle my best and to never stop," he said.

Martin said it was the support from his coaches, his father and other family members that pushed him to Saturday. They told him he could succeed.

"(They) have always been telling me that," he said. "This year it finally caught on."

Martin (42-2) will wrestle Lexington's Brady Fago (38-4) in Saturday's finals.