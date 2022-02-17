Class B state wrestling: Medal guaranteed after pinning a state champ, Waverly's Rine seeks big finish

OMAHA — A 1-2 showing here last year left Garrett Rine short of a state wrestling medal. The goal this time was to leave CHI Health Center Omaha with one.

The Waverly sophomore did one better during Thursday’s quarterfinal round of the Class B tournament.

Rine not only guaranteed himself a medal by locking up a spot in Friday’s semifinals, but he also beat a two-time defending state champion to get there.

Rine pinned Beatrice’s Trevor Reinke in the second period of a 138-pound quarterfinal match.

"Amazing," Rine said of reaching the semifinals. "I came out here just looking to place and ending in the semifinals, which is good."

Reinke, who won state titles in 2020 and 2021, missed most of the season because of injury, but returned at districts and secured a spot in the state field. He wrestled 15 matches entering state.

Rine saw an opening to end the match.

“I was just pushing the pace of the match and he ended pushing in when I was tying up," said Rine, who improved to 40-10 (he only has two losses against Class B competition). “I just let it fly.”

Though he was wrestling a defending state champion, Rine said it was important to keep the same approach. Go out there, wrestle like normal and see what happens.

Waverly coach Eric Dolezal said he has seen a lot of growth in Rine, especially over the season.

“There was a time in the year where he was doing, I wouldn’t say a lot wrong, but doing a few things wrong and he’s worked to fix that,” Dolezal said. “Garrett’s always asking questions.

“He’s a good listener, he wants to get better, he wants to do well.”

Rine credits his training partners for his improvement. He spars with Trev Greve (126 pounds), Brayden Canoyer (120) and Drew Moser (145) — all state qualifiers — in practice.

“We have a lot of fun and we’ve got good chemistry but we always know to push it when the time comes,” said Rine, who will see top-ranked Malachi Bordovsky in Friday's 138 semifinals.

Bordovsky, who finished runner-up to Reinke last year, got back to the semifinals with a 9-3 decision over Gering's Albert Stone.

Waverly, which qualified 11 wrestlers for state, advanced four to the semifinals — Rine, Garrison Brehm (113), Wyatt Fanning (195) and Trevor Brown (285).

Brown, a North Dakota State football recruit, is looking to repeat as heavyweight champion in Class B. He got there with a 49-second pin in the quarterfinals.

Bennington has a slight lead over Hastings, 63½-58, for first place in the team standings. The Badgers, who won a state duals title two weeks ago, advanced six to the state semifinals.

