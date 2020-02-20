Class A wrestling: Third time is charm for Zegers, edging Connor in final minute of quarterfinal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Zegers struck first, recording a takedown with 29 seconds left in the first period to go up 2-0. However, Connor scored in the closing seconds to lead 3-2 after the first two minutes.

Connor escaped in the second period to make it 4-2. Both wrestlers scored multiple points as time expired in the second period. The score initially was posted as 8-4 in favor of Connor, but after discussion it was determined it was 6-6.

"Our game plan was to have him stay on his feet, but with the score tied, we told him to go down," Bauer said. "But you can't get pinned."

The strategy worked. Connor was given another caution while trying to keep Zegers down, which gave the Knights senior a 7-6 lead with about 45 seconds remaining. Connor then cut him to make the score 8-6. Zegers was later called for a stall to make it 8-7, but he blocked all of Connor's takedown attempts.

"I hate wrestling, but this makes it worth it," Zegers said, half-joking and half-serious. "Coach Bauer believed in me and has been the biggest influence in my wrestling success. I just trusted him the whole way through."

Zegers has been grinding on the mats since he was in kindergarten, but has really come into his own the last two years under Bauer, who is completing his second season at the helm of the Knights.