Class A wrestling: Third time is charm for Zegers, edging Connor in final minute of quarterfinal

OMAHA — Twice this season, Lincoln Southeast senior Brogan Zegers has lost to Papillion-La Vista South senior Caleb Connor at 160 pounds.
But on Thursday, in the quarterfinals at CHI Health Center Omaha, he pulled out an 8-7 victory to advance to Friday's Class A semifinals.
"The third time was a charm," said Zegers, who had lost earlier this season to Connor via pinfall in less than a minute at the Monarch Duals and 7-1 at the Lincoln High Invitational.
After the match, Zegers pointed up to the Knight fans across the arena. Then he and Southeast coach Ryan Bauer ran across the end of the mats and then all the way down the underneath hallway on the other side with camera men in tow.
"I don't know what got into me," Zegers said. "I think that is the fastest I have ever run. My calves are burning and cramping up now. I normally am really slow. I played catcher in baseball."
Zegers, who placed sixth at 160 pounds in Class A last year and entered this season's field ranked No. 5, was understandably filled with adrenaline about beating No. 2 ranked Connor, who fell to 33-4.
"This is the best win I've ever had," said Zegers, who improved to 36-14.
Bauer said he was actually excited about the draw for Zegers, adding that the duo made some adjustments from the first two matches that he felt could make a difference.
Zegers struck first, recording a takedown with 29 seconds left in the first period to go up 2-0. However, Connor scored in the closing seconds to lead 3-2 after the first two minutes.
Connor escaped in the second period to make it 4-2. Both wrestlers scored multiple points as time expired in the second period. The score initially was posted as 8-4 in favor of Connor, but after discussion it was determined it was 6-6.
"Our game plan was to have him stay on his feet, but with the score tied, we told him to go down," Bauer said. "But you can't get pinned."
The strategy worked. Connor was given another caution while trying to keep Zegers down, which gave the Knights senior a 7-6 lead with about 45 seconds remaining. Connor then cut him to make the score 8-6. Zegers was later called for a stall to make it 8-7, but he blocked all of Connor's takedown attempts.
"I hate wrestling, but this makes it worth it," Zegers said, half-joking and half-serious. "Coach Bauer believed in me and has been the biggest influence in my wrestling success. I just trusted him the whole way through."
Zegers has been grinding on the mats since he was in kindergarten, but has really come into his own the last two years under Bauer, who is completing his second season at the helm of the Knights.
"He's our leader on the team," Bauer said. "He's there picking up everyone in practice. He's one of those guys who is helping make everyone better and helped us establish the culture we are going for here."
Zegers will face Ethan Valencia of Millard West in the semifinal. Undefeated Maxx Mayfield of Lincoln East, who went to school with Zegers at Lux Middle School, is on the other side of the bracket.
"His goal is to be a state champion," Bauer said. "He is a step closer to his goal. He just has to take it one match at a time."
