Class A wrestling: In one year, Lincoln East's Smith leaps from JV to No. 1-ranked in state

OMAHA — In one year Keith Smith has gone from the Lincoln East junior varsity wrestling team to the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state in the Class A 106-pound division.
The sophomore won two matches Thursday on the first day of the state tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha to earn a spot in the state semifinals on Friday evening. The combined attendance for the two sessions was 11,848.
Smith has a 35-4 record this year, with none of his losses coming against wrestlers who are in his bracket this week.
Last season Smith and teammate Brandon Baustert had several wrestle-offs in practice to see who would have the varsity spot at 106 for that week. Early in the season Smith won the spot, but later in the season Baustert took hold of the spot, including for the districts.
So Smith came to state last season as a spectator and watched his friend Baustert, who finished fourth.
“I just wanted to be out there, instead of watching,” Smith said.
This season Baustert moved up to 113 pounds. Smith had to win the 106 spot to start the season, but that wasn’t much of a challenge and Smith quickly moved to No. 1 in the rankings (NSWCA).
“(Smith) was an incredible wrestler last year that just couldn’t find a spot on the varsity team because he was on a really good team,” said East co-coach Jeff Rutledge. “His good friend Brandon Baustert beat him for the spot. They were literally neck-and-neck.”
But even late last year Rutledge could tell that Smith was going to be ready to make a big jump in 2020.
“I can remember him around this time last year saying, ‘I’m going to be a state champion next year,’” Rutledge said. “You could just tell that fire he had within him to work really hard in the offseason.”
Smith started wrestling in about fourth grade, which is later than some of the best wrestlers.
“I was big in football, and I was fast,” Smith said. “Some of my dad’s cousins wrestled, so he thought I should do wrestling. I went to the Lincoln Wrestling Club and I kind of liked it. I did my first tournament and all of my coaches said I was really good and you need to keep going, and now I’m here.”
Smith was excited that he won both of his matches on Thursday with pins, because that gives East more points in the team standings.
Lincoln East and everybody else is chasing Millard South for the Class A team title. Millard South has 88 points in the standings. Kearney is in second place with 57½ points, and Lincoln East is in third with 56.
Four Lincoln East wrestlers went 2-0 on Thursday to advance to the semifinals, with Smith being joined by Baustert (113), Maxx Mayfield (160) and Grant Lyman (170).