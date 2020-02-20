Class A wrestling: In one year, Lincoln East's Smith leaps from JV to No. 1-ranked in state

But even late last year Rutledge could tell that Smith was going to be ready to make a big jump in 2020.

“I can remember him around this time last year saying, ‘I’m going to be a state champion next year,’” Rutledge said. “You could just tell that fire he had within him to work really hard in the offseason.”

Smith started wrestling in about fourth grade, which is later than some of the best wrestlers.

“I was big in football, and I was fast,” Smith said. “Some of my dad’s cousins wrestled, so he thought I should do wrestling. I went to the Lincoln Wrestling Club and I kind of liked it. I did my first tournament and all of my coaches said I was really good and you need to keep going, and now I’m here.”

Smith was excited that he won both of his matches on Thursday with pins, because that gives East more points in the team standings.

Lincoln East and everybody else is chasing Millard South for the Class A team title. Millard South has 88 points in the standings. Kearney is in second place with 57½ points, and Lincoln East is in third with 56.

Four Lincoln East wrestlers went 2-0 on Thursday to advance to the semifinals, with Smith being joined by Baustert (113), Maxx Mayfield (160) and Grant Lyman (170).

