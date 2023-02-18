OMAHA — Lincoln East's Gabe Turman stood at the top of the Class A 132-pound podium Saturday as a back-to-back champion.

He also stood alone as the lone city wrestler to win a state championship this week in Omaha.

Three other wrestlers from the city made it to Saturday's finals but lost. Lincoln Southwest's 120-pounder Hunter Jacobsen fell to Omaha Central Darrelle Bonam, 8-3; Lincoln East's Joshua Shaner was pinned at 126 pounds by Millard South's Miles Anderson; and Lincoln Southeast's Cooper Johnson was pinned by Omaha North's Tyson Terry at 285 pounds.

While there was only one city champion, several left Omaha with hardware, including third-place finishers Leland Sindel (East, 106 pounds), Cole Toline (East, 138), Caleb Durr (Southeast, 145), Westin Sherlock (East, 152), and Jack Baptista (Southwest, 170).

Turman defeated Norfolk's Calvin Empkey by 3-0 decision, scoring an early two-point takedown in the first period and then another for an escape in the third.

"I have a lot of emotions going on," Turman said after the win. "It feels great. Just like last year, and maybe a little better."

When the scoreboard read zeroes, Turman raced over to his coach and leapt in his arms.

"I didn't give him a big enough hug last year, so I wanted to give him a big hug this year," Turman said, smiling.

Turman had previously defeated Empkey earlier this season, and used what he learned from the match on Saturday, although he did have to make in-match adjustments to win.

"I had the same game plan (as last time), go out and push the pace and hopefully get an early takedown," Turman said. "Ride on top and try to get a few tilts but that didn't seem to happen so I had to finish a few periods on my feet."

Turman said his experience last season trained him for this year. He knew what it took to be a state champion, and he put his head down and trained feverishly to return to the finals.

And this time, there was no "caught in headlights" feeling on Championship Saturday like he may have experienced in his debut last season.

"You're stunned, waiting all day, and all of the energy in the arena drains your energy," Turman said. "Getting out of here and sleeping a little bit helps."