OMAHA — CHI Health Center Omaha has seen its fair share of three- and four-time medalists — but Lincoln East's Gabe Turman's path to four medals is a unique one.

Turman won the Class A 120-pound weight class in 2022 as a junior. As a sophomore, he finished runner-up at 106 pounds, and as a freshman, he was not even on the Spartans varsity roster.

“It's definitely different,” Turman said. “I probably could have been a starter on any schools in the state, but I stuck behind Keith Smith."

Smith, was a four-year starter for Lincoln East and the Spartans team captain, capturing state titles as a sophomore and senior and amassing a 119-16 record.

Now 132 pounds, Turman secured a spot in his third consecutive title match Friday with an 8-7 decision over Cal Price of Papillion-La Vista at the State Wrestling Championships.

“It feels amazing,” Turman said. “This one was a lot closer than I thought it should be, but it feels good still pulling out the win. One point is all that matters, right?”

Turman has been here before. But it was all about how Turman (54-3) felt going into his finale as a senior.

“This one felt good walking into it,” Turman said. “Always confident and usually don't feel that nervous. … He got the first takedown and felt a little down on that one, but come back strong later on in the match.”

Lincoln East will have back-to-back finalists Saturday with Joshua Shaner securing a spot in the 126-pound final. The Spartans also have Mileena Notaro, who will compete for the girl's 100-pound title.

“It just feels amazing,” Turman said. “Walking into a big arena like this, a packed house out here, and it's just a lot of energy around us. The team especially, because we have a dominant team and a lot of us here.”

Turman plans on using that CHI and the Spartan mojo in the finals.

“Hopefully riding the wave of Lincoln East wrestling,” Turman said. “We've got Josh Shaner in there, and hopefully he pulls out a win for us (Saturday), and I can follow him up.”