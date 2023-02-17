OMAHA — Hunter Jacobsen's summer was long. Such is life after finishing runner-up at the state wrestling championships.

On Friday, the Lincoln Southwest junior clinched his return to the finals in the 120-pound bracket at CHI Health Center Omaha.

He defeated Omaha Bryan's Cree Soe, 8-7 in a tightly contested match settled late in the third period.

"I’ve been working out all summer to get here again. It was nerve-wracking being there, but now that I’m in there, it’s time to show what I’ve been working on all summer," Jacobsen said.

His coach, Aaron Finley, agrees. He says Jacobsen's work ethic after finishing on the cusp of state championship was palpable.

And this time, Championship Saturday — a grand production in the massive arena — won't have the power it did last time around.

"Last year, I think he would admit that kind of the whole production got to him a bit," Finley said. "This year he was really focused to get back there. He’s been there before and has a little experience. Hopefully that will pay off tomorrow."

Jacobsen and the Silver Hawk staff came prepared for Soe on Friday. They had just seen Soe wrestle, and charted a path for Jacobsen to win in the semifinal.

The idea? Stay low, and be precise yet aggressive. There was an acclimation period early in the match — "feeling each other out," Jacobsen says — but then the Silver Hawk got to executing the strategy.

"Keep my speed going, hit those low shots and finish in every position," Jacobsen said. "That was the big thing is to not give up in any position you’re in."

Now, Omaha Central's Darrelle Bonam Jr. stands in Jacobsen's quest for a championship.

The preparation is done — it's just time to wrestle, says Jacobsen.

"Can’t really prepare for it," he said. "You just have to know that you’ve worked hard enough to be there, and that you have worked hard enough to win it. Just believe in yourself to wrestle your best.

"That’s all you have to do."

Lincoln Southwest had two other semifinalists — Jack Baptista and Cooper Jackson — and both lost Friday. Caleb Durr from Lincoln Southeast was defeated, too.