Here's what stood out in Class A on Thursday in Omaha:

Team race

Millard South is in the driver's seat as it takes aim at its eighth state title in the past nine seasons. The Patriots lead the team race with 97½ points, with Norfolk (62) and Lincoln East (57½) trailing behind. Millard South has nine wrestlers in the semifinals, while East has six. Norfolk has four.

Notable performers

Abdirahman Unle, Omaha Bryan: Unle triumphed in one of the most exciting matches in the entire Thursday slate. Trailing 11-5 to Kearney's Jack Sponenburgh in an 106-pound semifinal, Unle fought back and won the match 14-12 in extra time.

Miles Anderson, Millard South: Anderson is one of the best pound-for-pound wrestlers in the state, and he flexed in a big way Thursday. The junior 126-pounder picked up a pair of pins to set up an exciting semifinal matchup with Papillion-La Vista's Jacob Campbell.

Cooper Jackson, Lincoln Southwest: No rust for the senior Silver Hawk, who picked up two wins — including an impressive 5-1 decision against North Platte's Xavier Albertson, who entered 35-8. Remember, Jackson only wrestled 18 matches leading up to state due to a shoulder injury.

Worth noting

Tyson Terry is as advertised. The Omaha North sophomore holds a Nebraska football offer, and he bullied his way to the 285-pound semifinals with a pair of pins. It would be a stunner if Terry, now 51-0, ran into a roadblock this weekend.

Three semifinals to watch

Logan Edwards (Omaha Westside) vs. Presden Sanchez (Creighton Prep), 113: Edwards is ranked No. 3, and Sanchez is No. 1. Not intrigued yet? They have been wrestling each other since they were six or seven years old.

Gabe Turman (Lincoln East) vs. Cal Price (Papillion-La Vista): It will be the first meeting of the season for Husermat's No. 1-ranked wrestler Turman and No. 2 Price. However, the pair met last season at 120 pounds, won by Turman. The Spartans are making a push toward Saturday — and Turman is a key piece.