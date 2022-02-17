Class A state wrestling: Team race, notable performers and more from the first day

Here's what stood out in Class A on Thursday in Omaha: Team race
Millard South is in prime position to capture its seventh state title in the past eight seasons. The Patriots lead the team race 85-54 over second-place Lincoln East and have the most wrestlers in the semifinals by far. Eight different Patriots will wrestle on Saturday, while Lincoln East (five), Columbus (four) and Norfolk (three) all have multiple chances at state gold as well.
Notable performers Sam Andres, Lincoln Pius X: The No. 2-ranked Thunderbolt sophomore trailed for most of his match against unranked Papillion-La Vista senior Jayson Bottorff but rallied in the second period to win by technical fall. Andres will face Millard South’s Antrell Taylor, an NU wrestling commit, in the 170-pound semifinals.
Max McClatchey, Lincoln Southeast: After making quick work of his first-round opponent with a takedown, McClatchey had to grind out a hard-fought 6-2 win by major decision over Lincoln Pius X’s Ben Andreasen. Garrett Grice, Bellevue East: The Virginia recruit was just as dominating as anticipated as he seeks a fourth straight state championship. Both of Grice’s opponents at 138 pounds lost by technical fall as he racked up 34 points from his two matches. Worth noting
In addition to stellar wrestling on display, the 220-pound semifinals will be littered with elite football talent. All four semifinalists played for their respective varsity teams in the fall, including two first-team Super-State selections. No. 1-ranked Vince Genatone from North Platte will face Millard North’s Chris Shiney, and No. 2-ranked Cole Haberman from Omaha Westside will wrestle Millard South’s Christian Nash.
Two semifinals to watch Tyson Terry (Omaha North) vs. Titus Richardson (Fremont), 285: Both wrestlers dominated their first two matches of the state tournament in the heavyweight class. Nick Hamilton (Papillion-La Vista) vs. Henry Reilly (Millard South), 160: Hamilton has won 147 straight matches and is one of the top high school wrestlers in the country. A shoutout
To the many medical specialists on hand for the championships. Bloody lips were almost the norm in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.
East Butler 120-pounder Lane Bohac battles Mullen’s Eli Paxton in the Class D quarterfinals Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Paxton won on a pin.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock (left) listens to his coach before the match resumes against Norfolk's Dylan Busch in a Class A quarterfinal at 145 pounds Thursday at the the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Sherlock won 12-5.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Gabriel Turman (facing) and Millard South's Geno Rettele clash in a 120-pound match at the Class A state quarterfinals Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Turman won on a pin.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s 132-pounder Keith Smith looks for an opportunity to make a move during a Class A quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bellevue East’s 138-pounder Garrett Grice (left) looks at the clock during a Class A quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Hunter Jacobsen gathers his breath during an 120-pound quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Keith Smith wins a 132-pound Class A quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bellevue East's Garrett Grice (right) greets his opponent, Omaha Central’s Kevin Boston, after Grice won their Class A 138-pound quarterfinal at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast’s Max McClatchey celebrates a win in a Class A 195-pound quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X’s Sam Andres (left) pins his opponent during a Class A 170-pound quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Hunter Jacobsen holds Millard West's Avery Russell during a 120-pound Class A quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Westin Sherlock (left) has his hand raised after winning his 145-pound Class A quarterfinal match over Norfolk's Dylan Busch on Thursday during the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X’s Sam Andres (left) is knocked down by opponent, Papillion-Lavista’s Jayson Bottoroff, during the Class A 170-pound quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X coach Josh Guerra (left) celebrates during wrestler Sam Andres' quarterfinal match Thursday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobsen wins his 120-pound Class A quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bellevue East 138-pounder Garrett Grice wins his Class A quarterfinals match Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
First-round matches are held at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
First-round matches are held at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Fans watch as first-round matches are held at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
First-round matches take place held at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
First round matches are held at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
West Point/Guardian Angels CC wrestlers Dax Doernemann (left in blue), George Fraher and Abraham Lopez stretch as Class A and D wrestlers warm up for first-round matches at the state wrestling tournament on Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Malcolm's Gavin Zoucha (top) controls Red Cloud/Blue Hill's Jake Hodson in a 170-pound Class C quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Trevor Brown pins Elkhorn North's Zach Protaskey in a 285-pound Class B quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Centennial's Carson Fehlhafer keeps ahold of Aquinas Catholic's Calib Svoboda in a 285-pound Class C quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Trevor Brown (top) works to position Elkhorn North's Zach Protaskey in a 285-pound Class B quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Malcolm's Gavin Zoucha (left) works to get on top of Red Cloud/Blue Hill's Jake Hodson in a 170-pound Class C quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
York's Kadence Velde celebrates a win against South Sioux City's Mwamba Ngeleka in a 285-pound Class B quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Christian's Levi McGrew wrestles Raymond Central's Logan Bryce in a 132-pound Class C quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Milford's Eli Vondra grapples with Battle Creek's Boston Reeves in a 132-pound Class C quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Beatrice's Trevor Reinke is pinned by Waverly's Garrett Rine in a 138-pound Class B quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Garrett Rine points to his fans after defeating Beatrice's Trevor Reinke in a 138-pound Class B quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Garrett Rine (left) tries to trip up Beatrice's Trevor Reinke in a 138-pound Class B quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Grant Wells tries to escape the grip of Central City's Tristan Burbach in a 126-pound Class C quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Brayden Canoyer puts weight on opponent Carson Wood of Boone Central in a 120-pound Class B quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Bennington's Kael Lauridsen works on top of Gering's Isaiah Murillo in a 113-pound Class B quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
