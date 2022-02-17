Class A state wrestling: Team race, notable performers and more from the first day

Here's what stood out in Class A on Thursday in Omaha:

Team race

Millard South is in prime position to capture its seventh state title in the past eight seasons. The Patriots lead the team race 85-54 over second-place Lincoln East and have the most wrestlers in the semifinals by far. Eight different Patriots will wrestle on Saturday, while Lincoln East (five), Columbus (four) and Norfolk (three) all have multiple chances at state gold as well.

Notable performers

Sam Andres, Lincoln Pius X: The No. 2-ranked Thunderbolt sophomore trailed for most of his match against unranked Papillion-La Vista senior Jayson Bottorff but rallied in the second period to win by technical fall. Andres will face Millard South’s Antrell Taylor, an NU wrestling commit, in the 170-pound semifinals.

Max McClatchey, Lincoln Southeast: After making quick work of his first-round opponent with a takedown, McClatchey had to grind out a hard-fought 6-2 win by major decision over Lincoln Pius X’s Ben Andreasen.

Garrett Grice, Bellevue East: The Virginia recruit was just as dominating as anticipated as he seeks a fourth straight state championship. Both of Grice’s opponents at 138 pounds lost by technical fall as he racked up 34 points from his two matches.

Worth noting

In addition to stellar wrestling on display, the 220-pound semifinals will be littered with elite football talent. All four semifinalists played for their respective varsity teams in the fall, including two first-team Super-State selections. No. 1-ranked Vince Genatone from North Platte will face Millard North’s Chris Shiney, and No. 2-ranked Cole Haberman from Omaha Westside will wrestle Millard South’s Christian Nash.

Two semifinals to watch

Tyson Terry (Omaha North) vs. Titus Richardson (Fremont), 285: Both wrestlers dominated their first two matches of the state tournament in the heavyweight class.

Nick Hamilton (Papillion-La Vista) vs. Henry Reilly (Millard South), 160: Hamilton has won 147 straight matches and is one of the top high school wrestlers in the country.

A shoutout

To the many medical specialists on hand for the championships. Bloody lips were almost the norm in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.

— Luke Mullin

