Class A state wrestling: Team race, notable performers and more from Day 2

Here's what stood out in Class A on Friday in Omaha: Team race
There's no stopping Millard South, which is well on its way to a fourth straight state title. The Patriots, who qualified 13 for state, still have 12 wrestlers alive to score points, including five in the finals.
But how about the Lincoln East Spartans? Their semifinalists went 5-0 Friday night, which has East sitting in a good spot for a runner-up trophy.
Notable performers Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East (126): The senior is up two weight classes from last year, but he looked very comfortable in his 9-5 semifinal win over Grand Island’s Ein Obermiller. Baustert will go for title No. 2 Saturday. Julio Reyes, Omaha Burke (132): The No. 2 wrestler at 132 in Class A outlasted Bellevue West’s Tanner Hosick, ranked No. 4, with a sudden-death takedown to reach Saturday’s final. He’ll see East’s Keith Smith on Saturday.
Nick Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista (160): The Virginia recruit reached his 50th win of the season with a 13-5 dominating win of Millard South's Henry Reilly in the semifinals. Hamilton has won 148 straight matches. Worth noting
Fremont’s Benny Alfaro was 0-3 against Lincoln Southeast’s Max McClatchey during the season, including being pinned twice, but he flipped the script in the 195-pound semifinals, defeating the Southeast senior 10-0. Alfaro was ranked sixth and McClatchey third.
Three can’t-miss finals Hunter Jacobsen (Lincoln Southwest) vs. Gabe Turman (Lincoln East), 120: Jacobsen shot up to No. 1 ahead of the state tournament, while Turman is No. 2. They split their previous two meetings this season, including Jacobsen winning in a sudden-death tiebreaker at districts. Garrett Grice (Bellevue East) vs. Cole Toline (Lincoln East), 138: It’s a can’t miss final anytime a wrestler is going for a fourth state title. Grice, a Virginia recruit, will have that chance Saturday. Keith Smith (Lincoln East) vs. Julio Reyes (Omaha Burke), 132: It’s a matchup of the top two wrestlers at 132. Smith won a state title two years ago as a sophomore before finishing third last year. Shoutout
Thomas Gilman, who was a standout at Omaha Skutt, was in the house. Gilman competed in the Olympics last summer and has a world freestyle championship.
Photos: It's Friday night at the state wrestling tournament, which means the semifinals are here
Lincoln East's Keith Smith celebrates his win against Columbus' Caydn Kucera in a Class A 132-pound state semifinal Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo's Malachi Bordovsky (top) wrestles Waverly's Garrett Rine in a Class B 138-pound semifinal at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo's Malachi Bordovsky celebrates his win over Waverly's Garrett Rine in a Class B 138-pound semifinal Friday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Caleb Durr (top) tangles with Lincoln East's Cole Toline in a Class A 138-pound semifinal at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Weeping Water's Raelyn Wilson wins agaisnt Lexington's Fransisca Walsh in a 107-pound semifinal Friday at the girls state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts is presented as the winner over Aurora's Tiffany Senff in a 165-pound semifinal at the girls state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Brandon Baustert puts Grand Island's Ein Obermiller on his back in a Class A 126-pound state semifinal Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts (left) wrestles Aurora's Tiffany Senff in a 165-pound semifinals at the girls state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Weeping Water's Raelyn Wilson (right) wrestles Lexington's Fransisca Walsh in a 107-pound semifinal at the girls state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Gabriel Turman (bottom) battles Columbus's Blake Cerny in a Class A 120-pound state semifinal Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobson wrestles Kearney's Archer Heelan at 120 pounds in the Class A state tournament semifinals Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Brandon Baustert (right) wrestles Grand Island's Ein Obermiller in a Class A 126-pound semifinal at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobson (left) wrestles Kearney's Archer Heelan at 120 pounds in the Class A semifinals Friday at the state tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo's Malachi Bordovsky (left) wrestles Waverly's Garrett Rine in a Class B 138-pound semifinal match at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock (right) wrestles Omaha Westside's Noah Aken in a Class A 145-pound semifinal at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobson has his hand raised after defeating Kearney's Archer Heelan at 120 pounds in the Class A state wrestling tournament semifinals Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Fremont's Benny Alfaro (top) celebrates his win in a Class A 195-pound state semifinal match with coach Ben Wilcox on Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Fremont's Benny Alfaro enjoys a moment against Lincoln Southeast's Max McClatchey in a Class A 195-pound state semifinal Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Millard North's Brian Petry (left) has the leg of Lincoln Southwest's Cooper Jackson in a Class A 170-pound state semifinal Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Bellevue West's Grant Moraski (top) wrestles Lincoln Southwest's Jack Baptista in a Class A 160-pound state semifinal Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Bishop Neumann's Samuel Vrana (left) wrestles Malcolm's Gavin Zoucha in a Class C 170-pound state tournament semifinal Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Bishop Neumann's Samuel Vrana (left) wrestles Malcolm's Gavin Zoucha in a Class C 170-pound state tournament semifinal Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Fremont's Benny Alfaro (right) wrestles Lincoln Southeast's Max McClatchey in a Class A 195-pound semifinal at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Cooper Jackson reacts after losing to Millard North's Brian Petry in a Class A 170-pound semifinal at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Cooper Jackson reacts after losing to Millard North's Brian Petry in a Class A 170-pound semifinal at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Beatrice's Deegan Nelson (left) wrestles Broken Bow's Max Denson in a Class B 182-pound semifinal at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Sam Andres loses to Millard South's Antrell Taylor in a Class A 170-pound semifinal at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Fremont's Benny Alfaro (right) wrestles Lincoln Southeast's Max McClatchey in a Class A 195-pound semifinal at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Raymond Central's Conner Kreikemeier (bottom) wrestles Milford's Christopher Scdoris in a Class C 170-pound semifinal at the state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
HTRS's Aiden Worthey (left) takes on Bishop Neumann's Trent Moudry in a Class C 195-pound state semifinal Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com.
