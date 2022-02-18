Class A state wrestling: Team race, notable performers and more from Day 2

Here's what stood out in Class A on Friday in Omaha:

Team race

There's no stopping Millard South, which is well on its way to a fourth straight state title. The Patriots, who qualified 13 for state, still have 12 wrestlers alive to score points, including five in the finals.

But how about the Lincoln East Spartans? Their semifinalists went 5-0 Friday night, which has East sitting in a good spot for a runner-up trophy.

Notable performers

Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East (126): The senior is up two weight classes from last year, but he looked very comfortable in his 9-5 semifinal win over Grand Island’s Ein Obermiller. Baustert will go for title No. 2 Saturday.

Julio Reyes, Omaha Burke (132): The No. 2 wrestler at 132 in Class A outlasted Bellevue West’s Tanner Hosick, ranked No. 4, with a sudden-death takedown to reach Saturday’s final. He’ll see East’s Keith Smith on Saturday.

Nick Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista (160): The Virginia recruit reached his 50th win of the season with a 13-5 dominating win of Millard South’s Henry Reilly in the semifinals. Hamilton has won 148 straight matches.

Worth noting

Fremont’s Benny Alfaro was 0-3 against Lincoln Southeast’s Max McClatchey during the season, including being pinned twice, but he flipped the script in the 195-pound semifinals, defeating the Southeast senior 10-0. Alfaro was ranked sixth and McClatchey third.

Three can’t-miss finals

Hunter Jacobsen (Lincoln Southwest) vs. Gabe Turman (Lincoln East), 120: Jacobsen shot up to No. 1 ahead of the state tournament, while Turman is No. 2. They split their previous two meetings this season, including Jacobsen winning in a sudden-death tiebreaker at districts.

Garrett Grice (Bellevue East) vs. Cole Toline (Lincoln East), 138: It’s a can’t miss final anytime a wrestler is going for a fourth state title. Grice, a Virginia recruit, will have that chance Saturday.

Keith Smith (Lincoln East) vs. Julio Reyes (Omaha Burke), 132: It’s a matchup of the top two wrestlers at 132. Smith won a state title two years ago as a sophomore before finishing third last year.

Shoutout

Thomas Gilman, who was a standout at Omaha Skutt, was in the house. Gilman competed in the Olympics last summer and has a world freestyle championship.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

