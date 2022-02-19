Class A state wrestling: Splendid Spartans wrap up week with two champs; 'It's a special experience'

OMAHA — Lincoln East and its "murderers' row" of wrestlers made it together all the way to the final day of the high school season.
East had five wrestlers make it to the finals of the state tournament. And on Saturday during the Parade of Champions before the championship matches, the five East wrestlers all came out of the tunnel one after another on the same side in every weight class from 120 to 145. Cole Toline was in that line of East runners, and had a big grin on his face.
It was quite a scene for East and Lincoln wrestling.
“All five in a row, it felt good,” East senior Keith Smith said.
“It’s a special experience to see five Lincoln East guys in the jackets,” East co-coach Jeff Rutledge said.
The East coaches said in meets and duals this season it was often like a "murders' row" when East’s lightweight wrestlers hit the mat, because they were so good at those weight classes.
The five finalists are a school record, topping the four finalists East had about 15 years ago.
After about 70 minutes during which East had a wrestler in the title match in five straight matches, the Spartans walked away with two state champs and three runner-up.
Gabe Turman and Smith won championships. The Spartans who finished second were Brandon Baustert, Westin Sherlock and Toline.
East finished as the Class A state runner-up. Millard South won the team title (217 points), East was second (145) and Columbus was third (131).
Smith dominated his championship match against Julio Reyes from Omaha Burke. He was leading 9-2 before ending the match with a third-period pin.
“I felt the energy. That’s why I wrestled like I did,” Smith said. “I could feel everyone in the arena cheering for me.”
Smith dominated his four matches at state with three pins and a 17-4 major decision victory. Smith ends the session with a 34-2 record.
Smith is a great story. As a freshman he was on the JV team as a freshman, when Baustert beat him to win varsity spot at 106.
But Smith came back the next season and won the state title, ending his prep career a two-time champ and three-time medalist.
“I never gave up on myself,” Smith said. “Even when I was JV my freshmen year, it was motivating.”
Smith plans to wrestle in college but hasn’t chosen a school.
Turman avenged a loss from just one week ago when he beat Hunter Jacobsen from Lincoln Southwest 14-3. Jacobson beat Turman at the district meet.
Turman was state runner-up last season, making winning this season even better.
“All I wanted to do was wrestle again after I lost (last season),” Turman said.
After getting his medal, Turman jumped over a barrier to go in the crowd and see his dad, Paul.
“It was pretty emotional,” Turman said. “My brother was a four-time state champion in South Dakota, and it’s fun to finally be a state champ, too.”
Turman has two brothers who were state champs in South Dakota. Turman moved to Lincoln in eighth grade.
Baustert ends his career as a four-time medalist, but came up short of a second title. Adrian Bice from Columbus beat Baustert 4-3 in the 126 title match.
Toline wasn’t able to shock the world on Saturday, losing his championship match against four-time state champion Garrett Grice of Bellevue East 25-10. But Toline reached the final as the No. 5-ranked wrestler.
Photos: Championship Saturday at the state wrestling tournament in Omaha
Lincoln East’s Cole Toline makes his entrance before the 138-pound Class A final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bellevue East’s Garrett Grice celebrates his fourth state championship after winning at 138 pounds in Class A Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Hunter Jacobsen enters for his championship match at 120 pounds in Class A Saturday during the state wrestling meet at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Westin Sherlock adjust his headgear during the Class A 145-pound final against eventual champion Joel Adams of Millard South on Saturday at the state tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
The Class A 120-pound top six, including champion Gabe Turman of Lincoln East, are honored on the podium at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Gabe Turman gets ready to make his entrance for the 120-pound final Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Gabe Turman wins the Class A 120-pound title at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Brandon Baustert (bottom) battles Columbus’ Adrian Bice during the Class A final at 126 pounds Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Bice won 4-3.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Keith Smith enters for his championship match at Class A 132 pounds Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Smith defeated omaha Burke's Julio Reyes on a pin.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bellevue East’s Garrett Grice enters before the Class A 138-pound title match
at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Brandon Baustert reacts after losing the Class A 126-pound title match
at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Gabriel Turman (right) gets ready to resume the match after a reset during the 120-pound Class A match at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bellevue East’s Garrett Grice (middle) points to the fans as he wins his fourth state wrestling title Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Westin Sherlock takes a knee after his match for the 145-pound title in Class A Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Joel Adams of Millard South defeated Sherlock 16-4.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Gabe Turman enters for his championship match at 120 pounds in Class A at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Keith Smith wins the Class A 132-pound title at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Brandon Baustert looks to make a move on Columbus’ Adrian Bice during the Class A 126-pound final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East fans cheer on Gabe Turman during the 120-pound Class A final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
The Class A 132-pound top six, including champion Keith Smith of Lincoln East, are honored on the podium at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Keith Smith (right) locks arms with Omaha Burke’s Julio Reyes during the Class A 132-pound final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen (left) attempts to take down Sidney’s Chance Houser during the Class B 113-pound final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Keith Smith celebrates with his family after winning the Class A 132-pound title at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Gabe Turman celebrates with his coaches after winning the Class A state title at 120 pounds Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen (right) pins Sidney’s Chance Houser during the Class B 113-pound final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Plattsmouth's Zoey Barber wrestles Conestoga's Kylee Plowman during the Girls 114-pound final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Cross County/Osceola's Cameron Graham wrestles Grand Island Central Catholic's Ben Alberts (left) during the Class C 160-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Cross County/Osceola's Cameron Graham (left) and Grand Island Central Catholic's Ben Alberts battle in the Class C 160-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Millard South's Antrell Taylor (right) and Millard North's Brian Petry wrestle for the Class A state title at 170 pounds Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Millard South's Antrell Taylor celebrates after winning the Class A 170-pound state wrestling championship Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Cross County/Osceola's Cameron Graham (back) and Grand Island Central Catholic's Ben Alberts compete for the Class C 160-pound state championship Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Aquinas' Christopher Nickolite (left) gets a point against Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt during the Class C 152-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Aquinas' Christopher Nickolite wrestles Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt (bottom) during the Class C 152-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Aquinas' Christopher Nickolite (top) and Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt clash for the 152-pound state title in Class C on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Aquinas' Christopher Nickolite (top) controls Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt during the Class C 152-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Fans dress like Aquinas' Christopher Nickolite during the Class C 152-pound final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Bennington's AJ Parrish and Wahoo's Malachi Bordovsky (left) battle for the championship at 138 pounds in Class B during the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Millard South's Joel Adams wrestles Lincoln East's Cole Toline (front) in 145-pound state final in Class A on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Fillmore Central's Alexander Schademann (right) and Raymond Central's Logan Bryce compete for a state championship at 132 pounds in Class C on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Plainview's Tanner Frahm celebrates after winning the Class D 145-pound final Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Winside's Art Escalante (top) wrestles Plainview's Tanner Frahm during the Class D 145-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Winside's Art Escalante (top) takes on Plainview's Tanner Frahm during in the Class D state final at 145 pounds Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Bennington's AJ Parrish (left) and Wahoo's Malachi Bordovsky are paired in the Class B state championship at 138 pounds Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
David City's Simon Schindler celebrates after winning the Class C 126-pound championship Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Gabe Turman pins Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobsen (left) during the Class A state final at 120 pounds Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Gabe Turman wrestles Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobsen during the Class A 120-pound final, won by Turman, on Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Gering’s Jacob Awiszus (left) goes for a takedown against Beatrice’s Deegan Nelson during the 182-pound state final in Class B on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
David City's Simon Schindler (top) wrestles Central City's Tristan Burbach in the Class C 126-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
David City's Simon Schindler wrestles Central City's Tristan Burbach (left) during the Class C 126-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Gering’s Jacob Awiszus does a flip in celebration of his win in the 182-pound Class B finals at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobsen makes his entrance for the Class A 120-pound final Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Gabe Turman makes his entrance for the Class A 120-pound final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Bennington's Kael Lauridsen (top) and Sidney's Chance Houser battle for the state championship at 113 pounds in Class B on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Plattsmouth's Zoey Barber (left) and Conestoga's Kylee Plowman compete in the girls 114-pound state championship on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Gering's Ashton Dane (top) wrestles Bennington's Cadyn Coyle in the Class B 106-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Yutan's Aubrie Pehrson wrestles Weeping Water's Raelyn Wilson during the girls 107-pound final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!