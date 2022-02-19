Class A state wrestling: Splendid Spartans wrap up week with two champs; 'It's a special experience'

OMAHA — Lincoln East and its "murderers' row" of wrestlers made it together all the way to the final day of the high school season.

East had five wrestlers make it to the finals of the state tournament. And on Saturday during the Parade of Champions before the championship matches, the five East wrestlers all came out of the tunnel one after another on the same side in every weight class from 120 to 145. Cole Toline was in that line of East runners, and had a big grin on his face.

It was quite a scene for East and Lincoln wrestling.

“All five in a row, it felt good,” East senior Keith Smith said.

“It’s a special experience to see five Lincoln East guys in the jackets,” East co-coach Jeff Rutledge said.

The East coaches said in meets and duals this season it was often like a "murders' row" when East’s lightweight wrestlers hit the mat, because they were so good at those weight classes.

The five finalists are a school record, topping the four finalists East had about 15 years ago.

After about 70 minutes during which East had a wrestler in the title match in five straight matches, the Spartans walked away with two state champs and three runner-up.

Gabe Turman and Smith won championships. The Spartans who finished second were Brandon Baustert, Westin Sherlock and Toline.

East finished as the Class A state runner-up. Millard South won the team title (217 points), East was second (145) and Columbus was third (131).

Smith dominated his championship match against Julio Reyes from Omaha Burke. He was leading 9-2 before ending the match with a third-period pin.

“I felt the energy. That’s why I wrestled like I did,” Smith said. “I could feel everyone in the arena cheering for me.”

Smith dominated his four matches at state with three pins and a 17-4 major decision victory. Smith ends the session with a 34-2 record.

Smith is a great story. As a freshman he was on the JV team as a freshman, when Baustert beat him to win varsity spot at 106.

But Smith came back the next season and won the state title, ending his prep career a two-time champ and three-time medalist.

“I never gave up on myself,” Smith said. “Even when I was JV my freshmen year, it was motivating.”

Smith plans to wrestle in college but hasn’t chosen a school.

Turman avenged a loss from just one week ago when he beat Hunter Jacobsen from Lincoln Southwest 14-3. Jacobson beat Turman at the district meet.

Turman was state runner-up last season, making winning this season even better.

“All I wanted to do was wrestle again after I lost (last season),” Turman said.

After getting his medal, Turman jumped over a barrier to go in the crowd and see his dad, Paul.

“It was pretty emotional,” Turman said. “My brother was a four-time state champion in South Dakota, and it’s fun to finally be a state champ, too.”

Turman has two brothers who were state champs in South Dakota. Turman moved to Lincoln in eighth grade.

Baustert ends his career as a four-time medalist, but came up short of a second title. Adrian Bice from Columbus beat Baustert 4-3 in the 126 title match.

Toline wasn’t able to shock the world on Saturday, losing his championship match against four-time state champion Garrett Grice of Bellevue East 25-10. But Toline reached the final as the No. 5-ranked wrestler.

