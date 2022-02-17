Class A state wrestling: Spartan support makes a difference as East advances five wrestlers to state semifinals

OMAHA — In the high-energy environment of state wrestling, every little bit of support helps during the matches.

And when it comes to support for each other, the Lincoln East wrestling team has plenty. Not only did the Spartans fill up an entire section of the lower bowl, but nearly all of the Spartans’ victories on the mat were followed by several wrestlers immediately swarming their teammates.

That happened often during Thursday’s Class A quarterfinal round as five Spartans punched their tickets into Friday’s semifinals.

Gabriel Turman provided the first victory of the quarterfinal round, a quick 2-0 takedown win over Millard South’s Gino Rettele. Within minutes of each other, Brandon Baustert secured a 12-0 win in the 126-pound quarterfinals and Keith Smith wrapped up a 17-4 victory of his own over Norfolk’s Gavin Van Driel at 132.

A top-three finisher at state each of the last two seasons, Smith felt there was no question that his teammates’ support helped motivate him for the quarterfinal match.

“We can all sense each other when we’re wrestling right next to each other, so it makes us all feel good watching our brothers wrestle,” Smith said. “I just wanted to score as many points as I could to get my lungs burning; a warmup can do you so much, but a match really gets me going.”

It was a similar story for Baustert, who won state gold at 113 pounds last year but is wrestling at 126 pounds in his senior season. While Baustert said his season was full of ups and downs, his quarterfinal matchup was a one-sided affair that advanced the Spartan senior into the semifinals for the fourth time in his career.

“Family is most important because we all treat each other like family at East,” Baustert said. “It develops a very good culture where everybody treats each other the same.”

The biggest result of East’s quarterfinal round came at 138 pounds, where No. 5-ranked Cole Toline knocked off Millard South’s No. 2 Aiden Robertson in a 7-3 decision. Toline managed three takedowns in the first period and rode that momentum to the upset win, with his teammates mobbing him as soon as he walked off the mat.

“I was really on top in the first period, I’m not very proud of how I wrestled in the second and third (period) waiting it out, but overall it was a good match,” Toline said. “It feels great having your teammates rush you right after; it makes you feel good inside.”

The good feelings will continue into Friday’s semifinal and championship rounds, with Westin Sherlock’s win at 145 pounds giving the Spartans five wrestlers in the semis. Class A powerhouse Millard South has a sizeable lead in the team standings, with 85 points compared to East’s 54 points in second place, but the Spartans will have a chance to make some noise and win state gold in five different weight classes.

