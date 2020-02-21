Class A state wrestling notes: Record crowds come to Omaha; Millard South leads team race

OMAHA — The state wrestling tournament remains one of the largest state championships for the NSAA, and each of the four highest-attended state wrestling tournaments have each come in the past four years.

The record for three-day attendance was 53,951 in 2016. Last year’s mark of 52,842 ranks No. 4. This is the 15th year that state wrestling has been held at Omaha’s downtown arena. State wrestling draws large crowds for its three-day tournament in part because of the 896 wrestlers who qualify, and the 896 families who come to watch them.

This year, 206 of the 227 wrestling programs in the state had at least one wrestler qualify for state.

On Friday evening for the state semifinals and third round of consolation round for all four classes the attendance was 10,819.

Millard South still in control: Millard South had a sizeable lead in the team race going into the final day. The Patriots lead the team standings with 178 points. Lincoln East is in second with 116½ points.