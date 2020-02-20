Class A state wrestling notes: Lincoln East's Lyman never left 170 weight class

OMAHA — In an extremely rare occurrence — especially for Class A, and the 170-pound weight class — Lincoln East’s Grant Lyman has qualified for the state wrestling tournament all four years, and never left the 170 division.

That’s more likely to happen at the lower weights or heavyweight, but not at 170 where Lyman was battling upperclassmen as a rookie.

The obvious question, of course, is how did that happen?

“I was born 170,” Lyman joked. “No. I was underweight freshman year at 170. I was like 162. Now I’m the full 170.”

Lyman has had success, too, and after winning two matches on Thursday, is assured of earning his third medal at state, and he’ll still have a chance to win his first championship. He’s ranked No. 1 by the NSWCA and has a 53-2 record.

Before state each year, the East parents make door posters for all the wrestlers who make state. This week on social media, Lyman’s mom posted a photo of Lyman from all four years. Lyman said it was funny to see the buzz haircut he had as a freshman, and pointed out his missing teeth in the junior photo.