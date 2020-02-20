Class A state wrestling notes: Lincoln East's Lyman never left 170 weight class

OMAHA — In an extremely rare occurrence — especially for Class A, and the 170-pound weight class — Lincoln East’s Grant Lyman has qualified for the state wrestling tournament all four years, and never left the 170 division.
That’s more likely to happen at the lower weights or heavyweight, but not at 170 where Lyman was battling upperclassmen as a rookie.
The obvious question, of course, is how did that happen?
“I was born 170,” Lyman joked. “No. I was underweight freshman year at 170. I was like 162. Now I’m the full 170.”
Lyman has had success, too, and after winning two matches on Thursday, is assured of earning his third medal at state, and he’ll still have a chance to win his first championship. He’s ranked No. 1 by the NSWCA and has a 53-2 record.
Before state each year, the East parents make door posters for all the wrestlers who make state. This week on social media, Lyman’s mom posted a photo of Lyman from all four years. Lyman said it was funny to see the buzz haircut he had as a freshman, and pointed out his missing teeth in the junior photo.
He says it’s pretty cool to have made it at the same division all four years. His first year he placed fourth at districts to earn the last spot at state.
“I’m pretty happy about it,” Lyman said. “Honestly my freshman year I doubted myself coming in, but our coaches were like, ‘Just make up your mind to go get it.’"
This season Lyman didn’t have to lose that much weight to be eligible.
“During the summer I was 177 walking around,” Lyman said. “And then when practice starts, you’re wrestling more than you’re eating, so it wasn’t bad (getting to 170).”
East co-coach Jeff Rutledge says it’s impressive what Lyman has done.
“His development from freshman year to now is one of the most impressive transformations I think I’ve seen,” Rutledge said. “He was always physically strong, but his technique now is so impressive, and along with his strength, it makes him not very much fun to wrestle.”
— Brent C. Wagner
CLASS A TEAM SCORING: Millard South 88, Kearney 57.5, Lincoln East 56, Columbus 53.5, Omaha Central 49.5, North Platte 35.5, Grand Island 33, Norfolk 31, Papillion-La Vista 31, Omaha Burke 27.5, Millard North 27, Omaha Bryan 27, Bellevue East 24.5, Papillion-LV South 24, Gretna 20, Omaha Westside 14, Fremont 13, Bellevue West 11, Creighton Prep 11, Lincoln Southeast 11, Millard West 11, Lincoln Northeast 7, Omaha South 7, Elkhorn 4, Elkhorn South 4, Lincoln Southwest 4, Omaha North 4, Lincoln High 2, Lincoln North Star 2.
FRIDAY'S SEMIFINALS
106--Julio Reyes, Omaha Burke (41-2) vs. Keith Smith, Lincoln East (35-4); Adrian Bice, Columbus (47-4) vs. Darrelle Bonam, Omaha Central (7-3).
113--Caleb Coyle, Millard South (43-2) vs. Archer Heelan, Kearney (37-6); Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East (38-4) vs. Noor Salat, Omaha Bryan (44-2).
120--Clay Cerny, Columbus (36-13) vs. Garrett Grice, Bellevue East (42-1); Joel Adams, Millard South (39-9) vs. Emilio Haynes, Omaha Central (33-1).
126--Rylie Steele, Kearney (38-10) vs. Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte (43-6); Blake Cushing, Grand Island (37-4) vs. Ian Rudner, Papillion-La Vista (37-12).
132--Jakason Burks, Omaha Burke (46-0) vs. Daniel Derosier, Bellevue East (44-3); Darian Diaz, North Platte (19-1) vs. Conor Knopick, Millard South (37-2).
138--Brayden Smith, Kearney (41-2) vs. Tyler Antoniak, Millard South (50-0); Brody Arrants, Grand Island (38-10) vs. Cody Niemiec, Papillion-La Vista (8-1).
145--Tyler Salpas, Grand Island (28-16) vs. Alex Irizzary, Papillion-LV South (30-6); Ray Hubbard, Omaha Central (17-5) vs. Antrell Taylor, Millard South (25-1).
152--Joshua Licking, Norfolk (42-3), vs. Deon Davis, Omaha Central (32-4); Gauge McBride, Kearney (44-5) vs. Cole Price, Papillion-La Vista (44-4).
160--Brayden Splater, Norfolk (36-9) vs. Maxx Mayfield, Lincoln East (54-0); Ethan Valencia, Millard West (36-5) vs. Brogan Zegers, Lincoln Southeast (36-14).
170--Grant Lyman, Lincoln East (53-2) vs. Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West (23-1); Jack Larchick, Gretna (29-10) vs. Blayze Standley, Columbus (47-3).
182--Gavyn Brauer, North Platte (34-8) vs. Ian Byington, Millard South (40-9); Anthony Deanda, Columbus (50-4) vs. TJ Huber, Gretna (22-11).
195--Tony Pray, Creighton Prep (47-0) vs. Alex Hunt, Kearney (28-22); Jon Keller, Millard North (33-4) vs. Kasten Gage, Columbus (54-1).
220--Mikey Vasquez, Omaha South (19-2) vs. Garret Moser, Fremont (38-7); Connor Hoy, Millard South (36-10) vs. Jaylon Walker, Omaha Bryan (40-3.
285--Isaac Tumble, Millard South (48-0) vs. Jayden Schrader, Lincoln Northeast (41-7); Zephaniah Sivels, Millard North (25-3) vs. Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside (39-2).
