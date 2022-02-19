Class A state wrestling: 'It's a good day to be a Chieftain' as Grice becomes latest to win 4 state titles

OMAHA — High school teacher and wrestling coach Todd Porter put off retirement one year so he could spend one more winter in one of the best seats in high school sports as the coach for Bellevue East senior Garrett Grice.

And Porter is sure glad he did.

On Saturday, Porter was just a few feet away when Grice joined one of the most executive groups in the state as the 35th member of the four-time state champion club.

In Saturday’s 138-pound state championship match, Grice beat Cole Toline of Lincoln East 25-10.

After the match ended, Grice got a standing ovation from the crowd of 8,000-plus at CHI Health Center Omaha.

In brief remarks to the crowd, he thanked all of the people who had supported him.

Porter, 63, has coached in Kansas and Nebraska for the past 40 years. He taught American History at Bellevue East for 24 years and will retire this spring.

“I stayed an extra year so I could finish with him,” Porter said. “You don’t get many chances to coach a wrestler the caliber of Garrett Grice.”

Grice has been great for the sport — and Bellevue East.

“He treats people like you should be treated, and he could be so cocky. But he’s just not,” Porter said.

This week at state, Grice won his matches by scores of 22-6, 24-7, 25-10 and had one pin.

“You may stay with Garrett Grice for a period, but he wears you down because you have to raise your level so high to stay with his skills,” Porter said.

Grice’s mom is a teacher at Bellevue West. But Grice became one of the best athletes ever at Bellevue East, and its first four-time state champion.

“I’m super-passionate about Bellevue. I love my city,” Grice said. “We struggle with sports a little bit sometimes, so I’m happy I can push us forward and give us good news. It’s a good day to be a Chieftain.”

Since last year’s state tournament, Grice’s father passed away. His dad taught him to wrestle.

“State was the biggest deal to him. He loved it more than anything,” Grice said.

Grice finished the season with a 50-0 record. His career record is 196-1.

“I feel blessed,” Grice said. “I’m happy to be in this situation. I worked hard my whole life. I know my family and friends supported me this whole way and my coaches helped me a ton. I’m just ecstatic to be here."

