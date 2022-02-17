Class A state wrestling: In a hole, LSW's Jacobsen rewrites his quarterfinal story in the final seconds

CODY FREDERICK
Lincoln Journal Star
OMAHA — It was nearly disaster for Lincoln Southwest’s Hunter Jacobsen.
In Omaha on Thursday night, the Class A No. 1 120-pound wrestler found himself in an unusual spot, trailing 6-3 with 25 seconds left in the third period.
Then he rewrote the story.
Jacobsen got an escape, a takedown and a pin in crunch time against Millard West junior Avery Russell. With just nine seconds left, Jacobsen had saved his season, winning his quarterfinal match and advancing to the semifinals at the state high school wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
"It’s not the first time I’ve had to do that," Jacobsen said. "You’ve got to keep on moving and finish from every position. Sometimes it comes out a little lucky and you come out on top."
Southwest’s Kash Bates was upset in the quarterfinals, the No. 3 126-pounder getting pinned with 26 seconds left in his match. However, Bates helps Jacobsen get better when the two spar in practice.
Southwest coach Aaron Finley said it was Jacobsen’s experience and training that helped him get the victory.
“He’s got a lot of experience,” Finley said. “He never had a chance to wrestle the young man from Millard West, but he’s just had a lot of matches and grown more mature. A lot of it is determination. Both of those kids are obviously good wrestlers, but he just came out on top at the end.”
Jacobsen wasn’t the only Southwest wrestler who reached the semifinals. Class A’s No. 6 Cooper Jackson pinned Justyce Hostele from Grand Island in the first period of his 170-pound quarterfinal match.
Jackson said he needs to stay focused to win his semifinal match.
“I plan on just doing what I did in the second match,” he said. “Keep my calm. Keep my patience. Keep cool and have nice deep breaths to finish strong.”
Moments after Jackson’s win, Southwest’s Jack Baptista captured a 12-3 decision in the Class A 160 quarterfinal against Grand Island’s Hudson Oliver. Baptista said his previous match against Oliver helped him.
“Feeling pretty good, but there’s some stuff I still need to work on,” he said. “It was in December when we wrestled, and I knew coming in he was pretty good with his shots. All I had to do was down block his sprawl and just make it my match.”
With three wrestlers headed to the semifinals, Lincoln Southwest sits at eighth in points with 36.
Photos: Check out sights from the first day of the state wrestling tournament
East Butler 120-pounder Lane Bohac battles Mullen’s Eli Paxton in the Class D quarterfinals Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Paxton won on a pin.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock (left) listens to his coach before the match resumes against Norfolk's Dylan Busch in a Class A quarterfinal at 145 pounds Thursday at the the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Sherlock won 12-5.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Gabriel Turman (facing) and Millard South's Geno Rettele clash in a 120-pound match at the Class A state quarterfinals Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Turman won on a pin.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s 132-pounder Keith Smith looks for an opportunity to make a move during a Class A quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bellevue East’s 138-pounder Garrett Grice (left) looks at the clock during a Class A quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Hunter Jacobsen gathers his breath during an 120-pound quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Keith Smith wins a 132-pound Class A quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bellevue East's Garrett Grice (right) greets his opponent, Omaha Central’s Kevin Boston, after Grice won their Class A 138-pound quarterfinal at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast’s Max McClatchey celebrates a win in a Class A 195-pound quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X’s Sam Andres (left) pins his opponent during a Class A 170-pound quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Hunter Jacobsen holds Millard West's Avery Russell during a 120-pound Class A quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Westin Sherlock (left) has his hand raised after winning his 145-pound Class A quarterfinal match over Norfolk's Dylan Busch on Thursday during the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X’s Sam Andres (left) is knocked down by opponent, Papillion-Lavista’s Jayson Bottoroff, during the Class A 170-pound quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X coach Josh Guerra (left) celebrates during wrestler Sam Andres' quarterfinal match Thursday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobsen wins his 120-pound Class A quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bellevue East 138-pounder Garrett Grice wins his Class A quarterfinals match Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
First-round matches are held at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
First-round matches are held at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Fans watch as first-round matches are held at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
First-round matches take place held at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
First round matches are held at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
West Point/Guardian Angels CC wrestlers Dax Doernemann (left in blue), George Fraher and Abraham Lopez stretch as Class A and D wrestlers warm up for first-round matches at the state wrestling tournament on Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Malcolm's Gavin Zoucha (top) controls Red Cloud/Blue Hill's Jake Hodson in a 170-pound Class C quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Trevor Brown pins Elkhorn North's Zach Protaskey in a 285-pound Class B quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Centennial's Carson Fehlhafer keeps ahold of Aquinas Catholic's Calib Svoboda in a 285-pound Class C quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Trevor Brown (top) works to position Elkhorn North's Zach Protaskey in a 285-pound Class B quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Malcolm's Gavin Zoucha (left) works to get on top of Red Cloud/Blue Hill's Jake Hodson in a 170-pound Class C quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
York's Kadence Velde celebrates a win against South Sioux City's Mwamba Ngeleka in a 285-pound Class B quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Christian's Levi McGrew wrestles Raymond Central's Logan Bryce in a 132-pound Class C quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Milford's Eli Vondra grapples with Battle Creek's Boston Reeves in a 132-pound Class C quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Beatrice's Trevor Reinke is pinned by Waverly's Garrett Rine in a 138-pound Class B quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Garrett Rine points to his fans after defeating Beatrice's Trevor Reinke in a 138-pound Class B quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Garrett Rine (left) tries to trip up Beatrice's Trevor Reinke in a 138-pound Class B quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Grant Wells tries to escape the grip of Central City's Tristan Burbach in a 126-pound Class C quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Brayden Canoyer puts weight on opponent Carson Wood of Boone Central in a 120-pound Class B quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Bennington's Kael Lauridsen works on top of Gering's Isaiah Murillo in a 113-pound Class B quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!