Class A state wrestling: In a hole, LSW's Jacobsen rewrites his quarterfinal story in the final seconds

OMAHA — It was nearly disaster for Lincoln Southwest’s Hunter Jacobsen.

In Omaha on Thursday night, the Class A No. 1 120-pound wrestler found himself in an unusual spot, trailing 6-3 with 25 seconds left in the third period.

Then he rewrote the story.

Jacobsen got an escape, a takedown and a pin in crunch time against Millard West junior Avery Russell. With just nine seconds left, Jacobsen had saved his season, winning his quarterfinal match and advancing to the semifinals at the state high school wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.

"It’s not the first time I’ve had to do that," Jacobsen said. "You’ve got to keep on moving and finish from every position. Sometimes it comes out a little lucky and you come out on top."

Southwest’s Kash Bates was upset in the quarterfinals, the No. 3 126-pounder getting pinned with 26 seconds left in his match. However, Bates helps Jacobsen get better when the two spar in practice.

Southwest coach Aaron Finley said it was Jacobsen’s experience and training that helped him get the victory.

“He’s got a lot of experience,” Finley said. “He never had a chance to wrestle the young man from Millard West, but he’s just had a lot of matches and grown more mature. A lot of it is determination. Both of those kids are obviously good wrestlers, but he just came out on top at the end.”

Jacobsen wasn’t the only Southwest wrestler who reached the semifinals. Class A’s No. 6 Cooper Jackson pinned Justyce Hostele from Grand Island in the first period of his 170-pound quarterfinal match.

Jackson said he needs to stay focused to win his semifinal match.

“I plan on just doing what I did in the second match,” he said. “Keep my calm. Keep my patience. Keep cool and have nice deep breaths to finish strong.”

Moments after Jackson’s win, Southwest’s Jack Baptista captured a 12-3 decision in the Class A 160 quarterfinal against Grand Island’s Hudson Oliver. Baptista said his previous match against Oliver helped him.

“Feeling pretty good, but there’s some stuff I still need to work on,” he said. “It was in December when we wrestled, and I knew coming in he was pretty good with his shots. All I had to do was down block his sprawl and just make it my match.”

With three wrestlers headed to the semifinals, Lincoln Southwest sits at eighth in points with 36.

