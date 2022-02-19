 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLASS A

Class A state wrestling: East's Smith, Turman win state championships

Hosts Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom give a preview of the wrestling action in Omaha before switching gears to basketball. What kind of district matchups could we see?

OMAHA — Keith Smith from Lincoln East is a two-time state wrestling champion.

Smith dominated his championship match against Julio Reyes from Omaha Burke, then got a late pin.

Smith also won a state title as a sophomore.

Smith is one of five East wrestlers in the finals.

Gabe Turman also won a state title at 120 pounds on Saturday. He beat Hunter Jacobsen from Lincoln Southwest 14-3 in the title match.

Adrian Bice from Columbus beat Brandon Baustert from East 4-3 in the 126 title match.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos.

High school wrestling logo 2014

 

