Class A state wrestling: East's Smith, Turman win state championships

OMAHA — Keith Smith from Lincoln East is a two-time state wrestling champion.
Smith dominated his championship match against Julio Reyes from Omaha Burke, then got a late pin.
Smith also won a state title as a sophomore.
Smith is one of five East wrestlers in the finals.
Gabe Turman also won a state title at 120 pounds on Saturday. He beat Hunter Jacobsen from Lincoln Southwest 14-3 in the title match.
Adrian Bice from Columbus beat Brandon Baustert from East 4-3 in the 126 title match.
