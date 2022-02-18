Class A state wrestling: Baustert still adjusting to 126 but feeling his old Omaha self

OMAHA — There’s one day left to his high school season and Brandon Baustert is still trying to get comfortable wrestling at 126 pounds.

It’s been an up-and-down season, says the Lincoln East senior who won a state title at 113 last year.

“I’m not even adjusted yet, to be honest,” Baustert said. “I weighed in at 122 this morning.”

That means Baustert is typically at a disadvantage when he steps onto the mat this year. It hasn’t looked that way at the state wrestling meet.

The 126-pounder, er, 122-pounder, earned a 9-5 decision over Grand Island’s Ein Obermiller to secure a spot in Saturday’s Class A state championship round. It’s Baustert’s third straight appearance in the finals, and he’s looking to finish this season like last year.

“I’m ready to get my next state championship, make it two times, and end it there,” he said. “Close that chapter.”

It’s been an interesting final chapter.

With the firepower East has at the lower weights, Baustert made the decision to wrestle up two weight classes from last year. He lost a few more matches this year, including once in the district round.

Baustert thought about dropping to 120, but he decided to challenge himself, which means challenging the No. 1 wrestler at 126 in Columbus’ Adrian Brice.

It was a loss to Brice earlier in the season that made up Baustert’s mind — he was going to stay at 126.

“Another loss to Brice, maybe I should just chase him, make it a challenge for me this year because I felt at 120 I could have walked through it, personally,” Baustert said.

The move up also meant changing how Baustert wrestles. No longer was he able to rely on his power moves, he said. He’s had to learn to be more of a technical wrestler.

Though Baustert (39-5) is still adjusting to 126 — the plan Friday night was to “eat and enjoy myself. I’m going to eat healthy, though” — he feels like he’s peaking at the right time. That’s been evident this week in Omaha with three decisive wins ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Brice.

He avenged an earlier loss to Obermiller with Friday’s win.

“I’m feeling a lot better at this tournament,” Baustert said. “My coaches are always talking to us about peaking at this time in the season and I just trust their process with everything and it’s coming along very well.”

Baustert’s win highlight a big night for East, which qualified all five semifinalists for Saturday’s finals.

Gabriel Turman beat Columbus’ Blake Cerny 8-4 to advance at 120. Keith Smith, looking for his second state title, pinned Columbus’ Caydn Kucera quickly, and Cole Toline (4-2 over Lincoln Southeast’s Caleb Durr at 138) and Westin Sherlock (8-1 over Omaha Westside’s Noah Aken also advanced.

Lincoln Southwest has its first state finalist since 2018 after sophomore Hunter Jacobsen topped Kearney’s Archer Heelan 5-2 at 120 pounds.

It was the fourth meeting between the two wrestlers this year, with Heelan winning the previous two matches, “so I was going out there to prove that I could beat him,” Jacobsen said.

“I just had to keep working and all that hard work paid off tonight. It felt pretty good.”

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

