Class A district wrestling glance: Behind upper weights, Pius X muscles its way to 9 state qualifiers

From the 170-pound weight class through 220, Lincoln Pius X put on a show at the A-2 district wrestling meet Saturday at Bellevue East High School.

The Thunderbolts had wrestlers in four consecutive weight classes reach the championship match and solidify their spots at the state tournament. 

Sam Andres (170) and Joe Andreasen (182) captured back-to-back district titles in their respective weight classes, while Ben Andreasen (195) and Matt Bohy (220) finished as runners-up.

George Ivanov (106, second), Brayden Reiber (113, fourth), Luke Andres (152, second), Will Martin (160, fourth) and Hector Mora (285, fourth) also were among the nine Pius X wrestlers earning state bids.

The Thunderbolts finished fourth in the team race with 143½ points, while Lincoln Northeast took sixth with 51.

Joshua Shaner won the 120-pound class to lead the Rockets, who qualified three for the state tournament. Camden Golden (126, third) and Brice Eloume (182, fourth) will both join Shaner at the state.

A-3 at Kearney: Lincoln Southeast had two individual champions — Max McClatchey and Caleb Durr — and qualified six for the state tournament.

McClatchey continued his dominance in the 195-pound weight class, with a 17-1 technical fall and a 7-1 decision in the title match. Durr won at 138.

Evan Fuchs (126, third), Peyton Haupt (160, fourth) Caiden James (220, third) and Cooper Johnson (285, third) also punched state tickets.

Lincoln Southeast finished fifth in the team race with 94½ points.

Lincoln High took seventh with 63 points and qualified five. Trevor Dragoo led the Links with a second-place podium mark at 220 pounds. Thaw Kwa (138), Jesse Cruse (145) and Palmer Hamric (160) all finished third in their divisions, while Hser Nay Ku Htoo (132) finished fourth to qualify for state.

High school wrestling logo 2014

 

