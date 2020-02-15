C-1 wrestling districts: Lincoln Lutheran's Wells riding solo to state after fourth-place finish

MALCOLM — Lincoln Lutheran will have a lone ranger next week in the Class C state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center in Omaha.

The Warriors' Grant Wells finished fourth Saturday at 120 pounds in district C-1 as the sophomore punched his first ticket to Omaha. Though Wells dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker in the semifinals early Saturday, it was a Friday quarterfinal match that built confidence.

“The kid showed a lot of heart to come back in sudden-death overtime to do that,” Lincoln Lutheran head coach Jeff Hergott said. “(Wells) doesn't carry too much baggage with him. He forgets and we go out and take on the next competition. That's one thing about him. He's got a lot of heart and short-term memory so we can come out and battle every match.”

Wells upended the third-seeded Jace Goebel of Syracuse 6-5 after allowing Goebel to tie the match due to stalling calls in the third period Friday. After neither Wells or Goebel could pull out the victory in two overtimes, Wells overcame a Goebel escape with an immediate takedown and finished on top.