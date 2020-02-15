C-1 wrestling districts: Lincoln Lutheran's Wells riding solo to state after fourth-place finish

MALCOLM — Lincoln Lutheran will have a lone ranger next week in the Class C state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
The Warriors' Grant Wells finished fourth Saturday at 120 pounds in district C-1 as the sophomore punched his first ticket to Omaha. Though Wells dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker in the semifinals early Saturday, it was a Friday quarterfinal match that built confidence.
“The kid showed a lot of heart to come back in sudden-death overtime to do that,” Lincoln Lutheran head coach Jeff Hergott said. “(Wells) doesn't carry too much baggage with him. He forgets and we go out and take on the next competition. That's one thing about him. He's got a lot of heart and short-term memory so we can come out and battle every match.”
Wells upended the third-seeded Jace Goebel of Syracuse 6-5 after allowing Goebel to tie the match due to stalling calls in the third period Friday. After neither Wells or Goebel could pull out the victory in two overtimes, Wells overcame a Goebel escape with an immediate takedown and finished on top.
Wood River's Dylan Ancheta took the semifinal match over Wells 1-0, sending the Warrior sophomore to the consolation semifinals for a chance at the state tournament on the line. Wells pinned Bishop Neumann's Josh Urlacher in 2 minutes, 40 seconds, to earn his state tournament ticket.
You have free articles remaining.
“Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we are going to hit it hard in the wrestling room,” Hergott said. “We are going to wrestle first thing Thursday morning and have him ready to go with whoever they line us up to wrestle with.”
In the third-place match, Yutan's Trev Arlt got the best of Wells in 56 seconds with a pin.
Though visibly frustrated with his performance, the Lincoln Lutheran coaching staff and Wells' four other Warrior teammates quickly calmed the sophomore down, letting him know his season wasn't over.
“I just need to work on the small little details and get better at those,” Wells said. “… I just have to get better every day. It's a grind.”
Archbishop Bergan won the district team title with 164½ points and sent seven wrestlers to state. Host Malcolm finished seventh with 101 points.
Four Clippers will be going to Omaha with Gavin Zoucha winning the 152-pound title with a 10-0 major decision. Dylan Zoucha finished second at 170, while Kale Nordmeyer (285) finished third and Riley Donahoo (195) fourth.