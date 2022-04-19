Bennington's Kael Lauridsen, one of the nation's top lightweight wrestlers, commits to NU

The Nebraska wrestling team earned one of its biggest in-state recruiting victories in quite some time.

Bennington standout Kael Lauridsen announced his commitment to the Huskers on Tuesday morning.

"Let me tell you, it is just the beginning," Lauridsen tweeted.

Nebraska is not only getting one of the state's top wrestlers, but one of the nation's elite grapplers. After beginning the season at 120, Lauridsen rolled to his third state title at 113 pounds last February, which lines him up for a chance to be a four-time state champ next season.

MatScouts had Lauridsen ranked as the No. 2 wrestler nationally at 113 pounds by the end of the high school season.

The junior has won freestyle national titles in 2019 (15U Nationals) and 2018 (14U Nationals), and placed second in the Greco-Roman divisions in each of those events. He won a 16U national Greco-Roman title in Fargo, North Dakota last year.

