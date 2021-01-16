Behind three straight weight titles from its 'tone-setters,' Lincoln East flexes its way to HAC wrestling crown

“Having him right there as an anchor in the middle of our lineup is so crucial for our team.”

Turman was another Spartan who rolled early, but he found adversity staring at him in the championship match.

The Spartan 106-pounder pinned his first two opponents before taking a 9-8 decision over Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobsen.

“Just try and keep it close,” Turman said of his championship performance. “I know (Jacobsen) was a little bit better than the other (opponents). I just started planning him out. Figuring out what he did and what shots worked. “If you keep it close, one score puts you on top.”

Lincoln East outlasted Kearney in the team race after being in fourth place early on. The Bearcats had a 14-point lead over the Spartans (83-69) before Lincoln East capped the HAC Championships in style.

“We had a lot of good competition today,” Turman said. “It's good to know we are still putting in the work even on one of these weird seasons. Always coming to practice … and knowing we have the determination to get better.”

Aidan Ingwersen (195), the Spartans' fifth wrestler to make a championship match, fell to Lincoln Southeast's John Friendt in a 10-5 decision.