Behind three straight weight titles from its 'tone-setters,' Lincoln East flexes its way to HAC wrestling crown

Lincoln East flexed its muscles broad and wide Saturday at the Heartland Athletic Conference wrestling championships in Kearney.
The Spartans rolled to three consecutive titles with wins at 106, 113 and 120 pounds to open the finals. Lincoln East finished with four champions after sending five Spartans into the finals.
“I think it's really important just from the standpoint of starting the ball rolling early,” Lincoln East coach Keenan McCurdy said. “The rest of the team is going to respond well, I think.”
Gabe Turman (106), Brandon Baustert (113) and Keith Smith (120) helped East capture the team title with 206 points to Kearney's 189.
“Those three guys are tone setters, Gabe, Brandon and Keith,” McCurdy said. “They are going to put a lot of points on the board and just wrestle hard the whole six minutes. It helps set the tone for the rest of the team.”
Nic Swift added East's fourth individual champion at 138 pounds. Swift rolled to three consecutive pins to earn a title shot, and outlasted Lincoln Pius X's Luke Andres with a 2-1 decision.
“It's huge having a guy like Nic where you just know it's going to be a solid performance every time,” McCurdy said. “To know that, no matter what, he is going to wrestle hard. He loves to wrestle and he loves to fight hard.
“Having him right there as an anchor in the middle of our lineup is so crucial for our team.”
Turman was another Spartan who rolled early, but he found adversity staring at him in the championship match.
The Spartan 106-pounder pinned his first two opponents before taking a 9-8 decision over Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobsen.
2020 HAC Conference Champions 🤼♂️🔥🤼♂️🔥— LincolnEastWrestling (@EastWrestling) January 16, 2021
...
Individual Champs:
Gabe Turman
Brandon Baustert
Keith Smith
Nic Swift pic.twitter.com/EtcdZ29LNg
“Just try and keep it close,” Turman said of his championship performance. “I know (Jacobsen) was a little bit better than the other (opponents). I just started planning him out. Figuring out what he did and what shots worked. “If you keep it close, one score puts you on top.”
Lincoln East outlasted Kearney in the team race after being in fourth place early on. The Bearcats had a 14-point lead over the Spartans (83-69) before Lincoln East capped the HAC Championships in style.
“We had a lot of good competition today,” Turman said. “It's good to know we are still putting in the work even on one of these weird seasons. Always coming to practice … and knowing we have the determination to get better.”
Aidan Ingwersen (195), the Spartans' fifth wrestler to make a championship match, fell to Lincoln Southeast's John Friendt in a 10-5 decision.
Lincoln Southwest finished fourth as a team with 167 points. Landan McLaughlin (132) and Noah Sprieck (220) finished with championships in their respective weight classes. Jacobsen finished second to Lincoln East's Turman, while Kash Bates (126) fell to Grand Island's Blake Cushing in the title match.
“We started off a little slow, but as the day wore on we wrestled better. That was good to see," Lincoln Southwest coach Aaron Finley said. “It was a good measuring stick for us. I thought it went well.”
McLaughlin wrestled a notable match — he and his opponent, Norfolk's Weston Godfrey, entered the championship match undefeated this season. McLaughlin picked up the pin with 8 seconds remaining in the second period.