Dom Cherry was trying to coach three matches simultaneously Friday, so his feet were moving and his mind was racing.

But in that moment, it was never lost on him how big an evening this was for his newly born program and a first-year sanctioned sport.

The Fairbury coach has seven girls out for wrestling this year, including four trying it for the first time. The Lady Jeffs accounted for nine wins, including some pins, at the Nebraska City tournament.

"To see each one of them after they got their pin, you could see the excitement, you could see them light up in their eyes," said Cherry, a longtime advocate of girls wrestling. "It was probably a moment that I'm never going to forget."

Those who have been pushing for girls wrestling to be an NSAA-sanctioned sport won't forget those first meets either.

Popularity in girls wrestling has been rising for several years now across the country, including Nebraska. But it wasn't until last week when the sport here was able to celebrate benchmark moments — the first duals and meets recognized under the NSAA umbrella.

Nebraska City hosted one of the first big tournaments of the season. Fairbury was there, and so too was Crete, which is hosting its own 17-team girls tournament this weekend.

"The one comment I made to one of my assistants was, 'This feels different,'" said Nicco Salvador, who coaches the Crete girls and boys teams.

"Maybe it was because of the newness of the sport or they're all trying to learn. Maybe it's because boys tournaments, it's old hat and they've been doing it for a long time, but it just felt really cool and really different that they wanted to learn about our sport and wanted to know more."

According to the NSAA, more than 700 girls are out for wrestling in Nebraska, up from 304 last year when girls wrestling was categorized as an emerging sport. There are 98 schools with teams this season, and that number is expected to grow in the coming years.

Crete had one girl out last year, Salvador said, even after the use of some recruiting tactics — sending emails to every girl in the school, posting posters.

"We had some interest, but there was no follow-through," he said.

When Salvador set up a meeting for girls interested in going out this year, he was expecting two or three girls to show up. Fourteen showed and 11 remain on the team.

"I was just blown away. I was like, 'Holy cow, I have to order warm-ups. I have to order more singlets. I have to get more equipment,'" said Salvador, who is in his fourth season as the school's wrestling coach. "It's been really awesome to where we were going into the season with zero back to being at 11. I thought that was huge for our team, our school and our program."

At Fairbury, the interest was planted a few years back. The school has hosted a big club tournament, inviting teams from across the state, for four years prior to this season.

An increase in interest can probably be traced to the sport being sanctioned now, Salvador says. The girls know they will only be wrestling other girls. Coaches couldn't make that promise before. They'll also be wrestling under the bright light of the CHI Health Center Omaha for state.

The wrestlers are eager to learn, too.

Cherry said his girls are catching on faster than when he did in high school at Lincoln North Star, and he had been wrestling since he was 4 years old.

"I think it's they feel that, 'I have to prove to myself and to others that I belong in this sport,'" said Cherry, who has been coaching wrestling at Fairbury for five years. "They ask more questions and I give them very detailed descriptions of ... even the most minute positions."

If the recent trends are any indication, schools such as Fairbury and Crete could see their roster numbers grow for girls wrestling.

Cherry already sees it in the community's youth program. There are five to six girls at the kindergarten age-level wrestling.

"I'm telling them when they get older I'm going to be coaching them even more than I'm coaching them now, and the smiles on their faces is priceless," Cherry said.

There appears to be no ceiling on the sport's future. For now, Cherry, Salvador and other coaches are enjoying the progress of the sport while building foundations at their schools.

The Crete girls are already talking about next year and getting more friends out for the sport.

"The whole team's goal is to build our program and so they're doing a great job of it," Salvador said. "They've talked about it, they've shown that they want to and they've shown that they want to keep getting better.

"I really do think it's just going to continue to grow here."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

