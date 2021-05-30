Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 wrestling nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at the wrestling finalists.

The winners will be revealed the weekend of June 12.

Drew Arnold

School: Beatrice | Year: Senior

Arnold capped a 43-1 season with a 7-0 decision in the Class B 132-pound state championship match in Omaha. He pinned his first three state opponents in less than two minutes, and won 29 matches via pinfall.

Brandon Baustert

School: Lincoln East | Year: Junior

Baustert, the lone Lincoln state champion, was named the all-city honorary captain after winning a Class A state championship at 113 pounds. Finished the season at 20-0, and won 13 matches via pinfall or technical fall.

Evan Canoyer

School: Waverly | Year: Senior

The Cornell recruit repeated as Class B state champion at 170 pounds. He finished at 42-1. He was unbeaten against Class B competition and won 30 matches via pinfall.

