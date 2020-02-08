Aquinas' state dual championship came down to last match; Lincoln East is state runner-up

KEARNEY — The Aquinas wrestling team had three duals and 42 total matches Saturday, but the team's hopes of being state champions would come down to the very last match, and a freshman wrestling at 113 pounds.
“It’s a little stressful,” said Zander Kavan, who was that freshman on the mat with nearly every person in the building watching him.
But on Saturday evening, Kavan was a happy guy after he clinched Aquinas’ victory in the Class C championship at the dual wrestling state championship at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
Aquinas beat Valentine 39-31 in the championship.
With Aquinas leading 36-31 going into the last of the 14 matches, Kavan didn’t have to win his match, but he couldn’t get pinned. If Valentine had got the pin and the six team points, it would have overtaken Aquinas and won the dual by a point.
But Kavan did better than just not getting pinned, wining a 2-0 decision against Cayden Lamb, with all the scoring coming in the final 80 seconds.
Kavan was relieved that he could help his team win the championship.
“I thought all the stress was going to be put on me, and then once I got out on the mat and started wrestling it all kind of just went away and I wrestled my best and I came out on top and won,” Kavan said.
Three wins on Saturday improved Kavan’s record to 23-12.
“Zander is a pretty special guy,” said Eric Pflum, the Aquinas co-head coach with Roy Emory. “He’s a freshman and he comes in and he’s done this quite a bit for us in duals. We tell him we need the win and he’ll go out there and do it. It’s amazing.”
Valentine led 25-12 early in the dual. But then Aquinas seized momentum in a huge way with four straight pins from Ben Kment, Coy Meysenburg, Nolan Schultz and Owen Schramm.
“We knew when we got to the top of the lineup we had to start pinning,” Pflum said. “Pin to win, that’s what we always say.”
Aquinas (12-0) won its first dual state championship one year after finishing second. This is eighth year for the state duals.
“This is big because we haven’t won any state championship in wrestling since 2004,” Pflum said. “I told the boys this would be special for us. You’ll remember this for the rest of your lives.”
Millard South had a dominating day, winning Class A for the fifth time in six years. The Patriots beat Lincoln East 49-18 in the finals. Millard South won the first seven matches, with East not getting on the board until the eight match with a pin by Maxx Mayfield.
“Millard South is a really good team,” said East coach Keenan McCurdy, who shares head coaching duties with Jeff Rutledge.
“We did a little shifting around in our lineup, and some of the shifts that we made didn’t end up working out for us, which that’s the name of the game sometimes. Sometimes you take risks, and it’s a high-risk, high-reward situation.”
East has been the state runner-up three straight years.
But the Spartans felt good just to make the finals. East beat Grand Island 46-30 in the semifinals. Grand Island led 18-6 after five matches, before East got three straight pins by Brecklin Sperling, Chase Kammerer and Mayfield to take the lead.
Grand Island had beaten East 35-34 earlier in the season.
“We had a couple of guys step up really big there,” McCurdy said. “Chase Kammerer at 152 he lost to that kid when they wrestled the last time, and he turned around and pinned him this time, so that was a really big swing in the dual.”
Hastings won Class B with a 54-24 win against Pierce in the finals for the Tigers’ first dual state championship.
In Class D, Plainview won the title by beating Burwell 54-21 in the finals.
