Aquinas' state dual championship came down to last match; Lincoln East is state runner-up

KEARNEY — The Aquinas wrestling team had three duals and 42 total matches Saturday, but the team's hopes of being state champions would come down to the very last match, and a freshman wrestling at 113 pounds.

“It’s a little stressful,” said Zander Kavan, who was that freshman on the mat with nearly every person in the building watching him.

But on Saturday evening, Kavan was a happy guy after he clinched Aquinas’ victory in the Class C championship at the dual wrestling state championship at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

Aquinas beat Valentine 39-31 in the championship.

With Aquinas leading 36-31 going into the last of the 14 matches, Kavan didn’t have to win his match, but he couldn’t get pinned. If Valentine had got the pin and the six team points, it would have overtaken Aquinas and won the dual by a point.

But Kavan did better than just not getting pinned, wining a 2-0 decision against Cayden Lamb, with all the scoring coming in the final 80 seconds.

Kavan was relieved that he could help his team win the championship.