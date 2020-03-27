2019-20 All-City Winter sports: Wrestling

A look at the top wrestlers from the past winter sports season.
Includes overall record and state finish
106: Keith Smith, East, so., 37-4, 1st
113: Brandon Baustert, East, so., 39-5, 2nd
120: Case Jurgens, East, jr., 34-25, DNP
126: Pla Plot Soe, Lincoln High, sr., 31-13, DNP
132: Nic Swift, East, jr., 41-17, 5th; and Jaxon Morrow, Southwest, sr., 27-9, DNQ
138: Angel Hernandez, North Star, sr., 34-12, DNP
145: Breckin Sperling, East, sr., 53-6, 4th
152: Chase Kammerer, East, jr., 41-15, DNP
160: Maxx Mayfield, East, sr., 56-0, 1st
170: Grant Lyman, East, sr., 55-2, 1st
182: Sheldon Isom, North Star, sr., 37-10, 3rd
195: Aidan Ingwersen, East, jr., 28-23, DNP
220: Cody Genetti, Southeast, jr., 12-6, DNP
285: Jayden Schrader, Northeast, sr., 42-9, 5th
Honorary captain: Maxx Mayfield, East.
