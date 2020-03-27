2019-20 All-City Winter sports: Wrestling
State wrestling, 2.22

Lincoln East’s Maxx Mayfield lifts Millard West’s Ethan Valencia in the Class A 160-pound match during the state wrestling tournament Feb. 22 at CHI Health Center Omaha.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

A look at the top wrestlers from the past winter sports season.

Includes overall record and state finish

106: Keith Smith, East, so., 37-4, 1st

113: Brandon Baustert, East, so., 39-5, 2nd

120: Case Jurgens, East, jr., 34-25, DNP

126: Pla Plot Soe, Lincoln High, sr., 31-13, DNP

132: Nic Swift, East, jr., 41-17, 5th; and Jaxon Morrow, Southwest, sr., 27-9, DNQ

138: Angel Hernandez, North Star, sr., 34-12, DNP

145: Breckin Sperling, East, sr., 53-6, 4th

152: Chase Kammerer, East, jr., 41-15, DNP

160: Maxx Mayfield, East, sr., 56-0, 1st

170: Grant Lyman, East, sr., 55-2, 1st

182: Sheldon Isom, North Star, sr., 37-10, 3rd

195: Aidan Ingwersen, East, jr., 28-23, DNP

220: Cody Genetti, Southeast, jr., 12-6, DNP

285: Jayden Schrader, Northeast, sr., 42-9, 5th

Honorary captain: Maxx Mayfield, East.

 

