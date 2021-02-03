After 'setback,' LSW's Sprieck never lost confidence or composure. Now he's riding a perfect season

Sprieck hit the reset button, which included a change of scenery — a transfer to Lincoln Southwest.

"I just think I wasn't in it mentally," said Sprieck, who also started at guard and defensive end for the Silver Hawk football team last fall. "I didn't know exactly what I wanted. It was a bit of a setback, but I definitely worked through that.

"I just tried to put that all aside and focus on this upcoming year and what I had to do for this year."

Sure, he could have let a tough junior season bog him down. Instead, Sprieck looked forward to getting back on the mat and proving he is indeed one of the top wrestlers in the state.

Finley learned of Sprieck's arrival at Southwest while looking at a name rundown for a summer weightlifting session in June when Lincoln Public Schools allowed athletes back in the schools.

"(I'm) looking through the football names and I noticed his name, (and) I thought, 'Well, that name sounds familiar,'" Finley recalls. "'Can't be the same kid.'"

It was, and Finley is happy to have him on board.

"He's just really quiet and does his own thing, he keeps to himself, but at the same time, he's a good practice partner," Finley said. "He's just very workmanlike.