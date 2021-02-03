After 'setback,' LSW's Sprieck never lost confidence or composure. Now he's riding a perfect season

It takes a lot to rattle Noah Sprieck.
Not even a 4-0 deficit against one of the state's top 220-pound wrestlers could shake him.
That's exactly where Sprieck, a Lincoln Southwest senior, found himself earlier this season during a match against Ryan Zatechka.
Zatechka, from Omaha Westside, put Sprieck on his back in the first period. Sprieck was in a strenuous predicament.
Or maybe not.
"He got up, shrugged his shoulders, took bottom, got away and took the kid down and pinned him," Southwest coach Aaron Finley said. "He just doesn't get flustered."
He's not losing this season, either.
Sprieck is 24-0 (14 wins by pinfall) and is coming off an impressive showing at Omaha Skutt's SkyHawk Invitational in which he won five matches, including four via fast pins. The senior has quickly reestablished himself after an up-and-down junior season.
He reached the state tournament at 195 pounds with Lincoln East, but was unable to match the success of his sophomore year when he was ranked and fell just one match short of medaling in Omaha.
Sprieck hit the reset button, which included a change of scenery — a transfer to Lincoln Southwest.
"I just think I wasn't in it mentally," said Sprieck, who also started at guard and defensive end for the Silver Hawk football team last fall. "I didn't know exactly what I wanted. It was a bit of a setback, but I definitely worked through that.
"I just tried to put that all aside and focus on this upcoming year and what I had to do for this year."
Sure, he could have let a tough junior season bog him down. Instead, Sprieck looked forward to getting back on the mat and proving he is indeed one of the top wrestlers in the state.
Finley learned of Sprieck's arrival at Southwest while looking at a name rundown for a summer weightlifting session in June when Lincoln Public Schools allowed athletes back in the schools.
"(I'm) looking through the football names and I noticed his name, (and) I thought, 'Well, that name sounds familiar,'" Finley recalls. "'Can't be the same kid.'"
It was, and Finley is happy to have him on board.
"He's just really quiet and does his own thing, he keeps to himself, but at the same time, he's a good practice partner," Finley said. "He's just very workmanlike.
"He's pretty unflappable."
With about six wrestlers ranked ahead of him during the preseason, Sprieck said he took on an underdog mentality.
The key to his turnaround this year: keeping his composure during matches and not underestimating anyone, Sprieck says.
Wins against Zatechka (ranked No. 4) and Kearney's Dario Rodriguez (No. 3) have shot Sprieck to No. 2 (NSWCA) at 220 in Class A. He's behind Creighton Prep's Tony Pray, who won a state title at 195 a year ago.
Though Sprieck didn't doubt his ability to bounce back, his run of success has instilled some extra confidence.
"It just reassures me that I can wrestle with the best guys in the state, that I have the abilities," said Sprieck, who is one of three LSW-rated wrestlers, joining Kash Bates (No. 4 at 126) and Landon McLaughlin (No. 3 at 132). "It made me believe me even more that I could win a state title."
Said Finley, "I feel like he's been challenged. I think he's ready to go to the state tournament and do some damage, I hope."
