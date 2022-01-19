After joining 100-pin club, two Malcolm records are in Gavin Zoucha's reach — including his brother's

With 100 pins now in his career, Malcolm senior Gavin Zoucha has a chance to make history.
Zoucha, Class C’s No. 1 170-pound wrestler, picked up his 100th pin Saturday in his semifinal match at the Schuyler Invitational, setting up a chance for two of Malcolm’s top records. Zoucha will set the season pin record with 16 more pins and tie the career-pin mark with his older brother Dylan, who also holds the single-season pin record.
“To me, it’s one of the milestones, obviously,” Zoucha said. “It’s not something I completely worry about in the grand scheme of things. In the end, it really doesn’t matter as long as I’m doing my best, and that’s pretty much all I can ask for.
“Getting 100 pins, it is nice. It does show that the community, people that see I’ve put in enough work to get there. I’m going to keep working for as many more as I can and potentially some school records and as many as I can obtain.”
He has always been dominant on the mat with two state medals, fourth-place finishes in his sophomore (152 pounds) and junior (160) seasons.
And with his milestone, Zoucha was all about the jokes, holding up a sign of 100 career pins with the hashtag #ballislyfe with basketballs as the two zeros in the 100 pins.
“I’m kind of known for wrestling, and that’s just me,” Zoucha said. “I always kind of joke about playing basketball; I’m, like, really bad at playing basketball. It’s always fun joking around with people and telling them ‘I’ve got basketball practice later.’ All my hashtags is #ballislyfe on all of my (social media) posts. … Of course I had to incorporate the basketballs as zeros.”
But as much as Zoucha has dominated the mat this season and with a No. 1 ranking, he has learned to put those numbers aside after his two fourth-place marks at the state tournament, being ranked in both his sophomore and junior journeys.
“Rankings, it’s more for the media, right?” the Malcolm senior said. "I’ve learned over the last couple of years because my sophomore year I was ranked No. 1 for a while, and that really didn’t turn out as planned; same as my junior year. So I’ve learned more and more each year that ranking really doesn’t (or) shouldn’t matter to me, and I’m learning to brush it off. It’s just a number or something for websites.”
Whether it is on the mat or off, Clippers coach Matt Coufal sees the light in Zoucha in the community and the wrestling room.
“He’s a great leader, not only on the wrestling team, but in the school,” Coufal said. “He’s extremely active — National Honors Society, student council, those types of those things. … Every single day at the end of lunch, our athletic director supervises our third lunch and Gavin is always in there stacking chairs. Just those types of things.