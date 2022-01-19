After joining 100-pin club, two Malcolm records are in Gavin Zoucha's reach — including his brother's

“I’m kind of known for wrestling, and that’s just me,” Zoucha said. “I always kind of joke about playing basketball; I’m, like, really bad at playing basketball. It’s always fun joking around with people and telling them ‘I’ve got basketball practice later.’ All my hashtags is #ballislyfe on all of my (social media) posts. … Of course I had to incorporate the basketballs as zeros.”

But as much as Zoucha has dominated the mat this season and with a No. 1 ranking, he has learned to put those numbers aside after his two fourth-place marks at the state tournament, being ranked in both his sophomore and junior journeys.

“Rankings, it’s more for the media, right?” the Malcolm senior said. "I’ve learned over the last couple of years because my sophomore year I was ranked No. 1 for a while, and that really didn’t turn out as planned; same as my junior year. So I’ve learned more and more each year that ranking really doesn’t (or) shouldn’t matter to me, and I’m learning to brush it off. It’s just a number or something for websites.”

Whether it is on the mat or off, Clippers coach Matt Coufal sees the light in Zoucha in the community and the wrestling room.