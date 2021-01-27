After groundbreaking moment, Winnebago's Zeriah George continues to find ways to push girls wrestling forward

She also has taken Winnebago's other girls wrestler, freshman Darian Earth, under her wing, "showing her the ropes."

Tranmer points to George's mental drive. She doesn't want to lose, even to boys. George is 13-0 in girls meets this year, and 12-12 against boys. Though she weighs just under 200 pounds, George is wrestling in the 220-pound class at the NSAA-sanctioned boys meets.

"Being in the room and wrestling only one person is kind of tough, because you know what they're going to do," Tranmer said. "So when she goes to wrestle boys, she just loves to beat them because of that whole idea of, 'Well, you just lost to a girl!' That's what she wants the boys to feel like.

"But when she does lose, she's as mad as a hornet and it takes her 15, 20 minutes to get over it, and then she's like, 'OK, what do I have to do to get better?'"

After wrestling in the girls state tournament this weekend, George will turn her attention to the boys subdistrict tournament later in the season. She'll drop to 195 and take aim at a district berth.

No matter what happens later in the season, George has already left her mark. For girls. For Winnebago. For her team (She was voted team captain).