Carson Shank sat at a table at the Class A-2 boys wrestling district at Lincoln East last week, filling out the brackets and watching who would be qualifying for this week's State Wrestling Championships.

The sophomore is a state qualifier herself for the Spartans at 170 pounds, one of three Spartans competing at state.

As she filled out those boys brackets, her hopes of wrestling at state were in limbo because of a broken toe.

Shank dropped a barbell during weight class the week after qualifying with a second-place finish at the A-3 district.

“At first I was thinking 'Oh, it isn't that bad. I just stubbed my toe,” Shank said. “Then I saw my whole toenail was gone. I kind of started to freak out."

When her doctor revealed that her middle toe was broken and that there was a possibility of losing the toenail for good, Shank's dreams of competing at state seemed bleak.

“I started panicking,” she said. “I made it to state and I want to wrestle at state. … When the doctor first told me my toe was broken, everything that could have gone wrong went wrong. I started hyperventilating because I really wanted to wrestle.”

Shank has since been cleared to wrestle, but for nearly a week, her dreams were up in the air.

“My whole goal was to make it to state," Shank said. "Even if I didn't medal or anything, I just wanted to make it. I've made it this far and all of these doctors telling me it's not looking good for me kept bringing me down.

“Once that doctor finally signed off on it, I had this big sigh of relief. I worked so hard for this throughout the season. That doctor telling me I'm able to wrestle was probably the best news I got all year.”

Shank practiced Tuesday for the first time since her injury. The East athletic trainers turned a finger splint into a toe splint.

“I don't feel anything,” Shank said. “If someone were to step on it or if it hits the mat really hard, it will not affect anything, hopefully. I'm practicing as normal.”

Shank's journey doesn't get any easier. She faces Lyons-Decatur Northeast's Ashlynn Whitely in the first round Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha and with a win will likely face Kaylee Ricketts (45-0) of Wahoo in the quarterfinals.

“I've looked at the bracket,” Shank said. “My parents have been doing a lot of research on it since they came out. I have not wrestled the very first girl I'm wrestling from Lyons-Decatur, but I have wrestled Kaylee Ricketts. She's obviously really good, but everyone is telling me that if I focus on what I want and going in there with the mindset I could win this I could beat her. Anyone is beatable at any time.”