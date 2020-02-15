A-4 district wrestling: Lincoln East's Lankas gets surprise pin; Spartans send 12 wrestlers to state

Lankas exceeded his No. 3 seed for the tournament.

“I like being the underdog,” Lankas said. “It makes me perform better, just because I want to prove the doubters wrong.”

Lankas had a 3-0 record on Saturday, improving his season record to 26-9. Lankas didn’t start wrestling until he was a freshman, but he’s qualified for state twice.

“Eddie came in as the No. 3 seed and wrestled awesome and had a super gritty win in the semifinals, and then picked up a pin in the finals and just really steamrolled him,” said East co-head coach Keenan McCurdy. “He’s a senior, and you love to see that kind of performance out of one of your senior leaders.”

The final round of the tournament is the first- and third-place matches, and it was a great showing for the Spartans. East had a 7-2 record in the championship matches, and went 2-1 in the third-place matches.

Before the final round, the East coaches told the wrestlers it was great that they had each qualified for state, but that it was important to win their last match in order to get a better spot in the bracket for state.