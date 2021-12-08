2021-22 prep wrestling preview: A quick look at each of the Capital City teams

Here's a closer look at the nine Lincoln schools and how they look with the season underway:

Christian

Coach: George Lockyer.

2021 state finish: 53rd (Class C).

Returning letterwinners: Anthony Roth, sr.; Isaac Wegrzyn, sr.; Luke Blocker, jr.; Jonathan Vera Cruz, jr.; Jackson Cooley, so.

Outlook: Wegrzyn (126 pounds) is a two-time state qualifier, Roth gives the team an experienced heavyweight and the Crusaders welcome brothers Miguel, Seth and Levi McGrew from Alabama. Seth (senior) and Levi (sophomore) were medalists at the Alabama state meet last season.

East

Coaches: Keenan McCurdy and Jeff Rutledge.

2021 state finish: 7th (Class A).

Returning letterwinners: Brandon Baustert, sr.; Keith Smith, sr.; Cael Dempsey, sr.; Gabe Turman, jr.; Cole Toline, jr.; Westin Sherlock, jr.; Braydon Havel, jr.; Axel Lyman, so.; Brendan McGlothlin, so.; Braedyn Rakes, so.