2021-22 prep wrestling preview: A quick look at each of the Capital City teams

Here's a closer look at the nine Lincoln schools and how they look with the season underway:
Christian
Coach: George Lockyer.
2021 state finish: 53rd (Class C).
Returning letterwinners: Anthony Roth, sr.; Isaac Wegrzyn, sr.; Luke Blocker, jr.; Jonathan Vera Cruz, jr.; Jackson Cooley, so.
Outlook: Wegrzyn (126 pounds) is a two-time state qualifier, Roth gives the team an experienced heavyweight and the Crusaders welcome brothers Miguel, Seth and Levi McGrew from Alabama. Seth (senior) and Levi (sophomore) were medalists at the Alabama state meet last season.
East
Coaches: Keenan McCurdy and Jeff Rutledge.
2021 state finish: 7th (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Brandon Baustert, sr.; Keith Smith, sr.; Cael Dempsey, sr.; Gabe Turman, jr.; Cole Toline, jr.; Westin Sherlock, jr.; Braydon Havel, jr.; Axel Lyman, so.; Brendan McGlothlin, so.; Braedyn Rakes, so.
Outlook: The Spartans are super-talented in the lower weight divisions. Baustert won a state title last year at 113; Smith, who was at 120 last year, won a state title in 2019; and Turman reached the 106 final as a sophomore.
Lincoln High
Coach: Andy Genrich.
2021 state finish: 29th (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Kwa Thaw, sr.; Palmer Hamric, sr.; Trevor Dragoo, sr.; Jesse Cruse, sr.; Zohaib Shaikh, jr.; Hser nay ku Htoo, jr.; Liam Thew, so.
Outlook: Seniors Cruse (145) and Hamric (152) will lead the way. Thew (126) qualified for the state tournament as a freshman.
Lutheran
Coach: Jeff Hergott.
2021 state finish: 46th (Class C).
Returning letterwinners: Grant Wells, sr.; Keyden Uhrich, jr.; Jackson Masek, jr.
Outlook: With only three returning varsity wrestlers, the Warriors will turn to several freshmen to fill out the lineup. Twelve kids are out for wrestling, the most since Hergott took over four years ago.
Pius X
Coach: Jerry Clinch.
2021 state finish: 14th (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Cole Schulzkump, sr.; Luke Andres, sr.; Will Martin, sr.; Mac Boatman, sr.; Hector Mora, sr.; Matt Bohy, jr.; Brayden Reiber, jr.; Ben Andreasen, jr.; Zach Faust, so.; Sam Andres, so.
Outlook: Boosted by three returning state qualifiers, Clinch said the Bolts are a better and more balanced team this year. Freshmen George Ivanov and Joe Andreasen are expected to contribute, too.
North Star
Coach: Jake Froscheiser.
2021 state finish: N/A (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Connor Dillavou, sr.; Jordan O'Connor, jr.; Aden Bourassa, jr.; Dallas Paxton, jr.
Outlook: Dillavou and O'Connor were state qualifiers last season, and the Navigators will rely on a lot of young wrestlers to fill up the lineup.
Northeast
Coach: Zach Schnell.
2021 state finish: 28th.
Preseason information not submitted from the school.
Southeast
Coach: Kirk Skiles.
2021 state finish: 16th (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Evan Fuchs, sr.; Rylee Rauner, sr.; Loren Pasco, sr.; Peyton Haupt, sr.; Zak Geiger, sr.; Caiden James, sr.; Max McClatchey, sr.; Owen Anthony, sr.; Rafael Lima-Martinez, jr.; Cohen Rice, jr.; Alex Hicken, jr.; Caleb Durr, jr.; Marty Ruskamp, so.
Outlook: With five returning state qualifiers, the Knights will rely on a veteran lineup for success. Fuchs has been to state three times, and McClatchey and Durr have been there twice.
Southwest
Coach: Aaron Finley.
2021 state finish: 13th (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Bryan Gonzalez, sr.; Landan McLaughlin, sr.; Braxton Peters, sr.; Everett Swartz, sr.; Kyan Young, jr.; Tony Phillips, jr.; Kash Bates, jr.; Cooper Jackson, jr.; Garrett Morgan, jr.; Hunter Jacobsen, so.
Outlook: The Silver Hawks return a lot of experience, including five state qualifiers. McLaughlin will look to improve on his fourth-place finish at 132 pounds.