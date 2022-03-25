 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2021-22 All-City winter sports: Wrestling

State wrestling, 2.19

Lincoln East’s Keith Smith enters for his Class A championship match at 132 pounds Feb. 19 at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Smith pinned Omaha Burke's Julio Reyes.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo
Led by honorary captain Keith Smith, Lincoln East has a big part in this season's all-city wrestling team.

Weight, name, school, yr., record, state finish

106: Braedyn Rakes, East, so., 37-15, 6th/A.

113: Scottie Meier, East, fr., 37-14, NA.

120: Gabriel Turman, East, jr., 38-2, 1st/A.

126: Brandon Baustert, East, sr., 39-6, 2nd/A.

132: Keith Smith, East, sr., 34-2, 1st/A.

138: Cole Toline, East, jr., 38-11, 2nd/A.

145: Landan McLaughlin, Southwest, sr., 33-6, NA; Westin Sherlock, East, jr., 44-10, 2nd/A.

152: Luke Andres, Pius X, sr., 33-7, 3rd/A.

160: Jack Baptista, Southwest, jr., 32-11, 4th/A.

170: Sam Andres, Pius X, so., 37-5, 4th/A.

182: Caleb Schwerdtfeger, East, jr., 28-21, DNP.

195: Max McClatchey, Southeast, sr., 40-6, 4th/A.

220: Matt Bohy, Pius X, jr., 33-9, 4th/A.

285: Brendan McGlothlin, East, sr., 12-13, NA.

Honorary captain: Keith Smith, East.

