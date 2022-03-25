2021-22 All-City winter sports: Wrestling

Led by honorary captain Keith Smith, Lincoln East has a big part in this season's all-city wrestling team.
Weight, name, school, yr., record, state finish
106: Braedyn Rakes, East, so., 37-15, 6th/A.
113: Scottie Meier, East, fr., 37-14, NA.
120: Gabriel Turman, East, jr., 38-2, 1st/A.
126: Brandon Baustert, East, sr., 39-6, 2nd/A.
132: Keith Smith, East, sr., 34-2, 1st/A.
138: Cole Toline, East, jr., 38-11, 2nd/A.
145: Landan McLaughlin, Southwest, sr., 33-6, NA; Westin Sherlock, East, jr., 44-10, 2nd/A.
152: Luke Andres, Pius X, sr., 33-7, 3rd/A.
160: Jack Baptista, Southwest, jr., 32-11, 4th/A.
170: Sam Andres, Pius X, so., 37-5, 4th/A.
182: Caleb Schwerdtfeger, East, jr., 28-21, DNP.
195: Max McClatchey, Southeast, sr., 40-6, 4th/A.
220: Matt Bohy, Pius X, jr., 33-9, 4th/A.
285: Brendan McGlothlin, East, sr., 12-13, NA.
Honorary captain: Keith Smith, East.