 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020-21 All-City winter sports: Wrestling
0 comments

2020-21 All-City winter sports: Wrestling

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
State wrestling, 2.18

Lincoln East’s Brandon Baustert (right) defeated Kearney’s Archer Heelan in the Class A 113-pound state championship match at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 18.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Brandon Baustert is the lone state champion from the city, but from 106 pounds to 285, there is talent aplenty. 

Wt: Wrestler, school, yr., rec., state

106: Gabe Turman, East, so., 31-4, 2nd.

113: Brandon Baustert, East, jr., 20-0, 1st.

120: Keith Smith, East, jr., 25-3, 3rd.

126: Case Jurgens, East, sr., 23-11, 4th.

132: Landan McLaughlin, Southwest, jr., 30-4, 4th.

138: Nic Swift, East, sr., 27-8, 5th.

145: Zane Faust, Pius X, sr., 25-11, 6th.

152: Ryan Mazour, Pius X, sr., 23-4, 5th.

160: Chase Kammerer, East, sr., 25-11, DNP.

170: Quinn Thew, Lincoln High, 29-7, sr., DNP; Sam Andres, Pius X, 25-9, fr., DNP.

182: Dontae Thomas, Pius X, sr., 24-11, 6th.

195: John Friendt, Southeast, sr., 37-8, 4th.

220: Noah Sprieck, Southwest, sr., 34-1, 3rd.

285: Hector Mora, Pius X, jr., 11-11, DNQ; Owen Anthony, Southeast, jr., 12-17, DNQ.

Honorary captain: Brandon Baustert, East.

2020-21 All-City winter sports: Girls basketball
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News