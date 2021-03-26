2020-21 All-City winter sports: Wrestling

Brandon Baustert is the lone state champion from the city, but from 106 pounds to 285, there is talent aplenty.
Wt: Wrestler, school, yr., rec., state
106: Gabe Turman, East, so., 31-4, 2nd.
113: Brandon Baustert, East, jr., 20-0, 1st.
120: Keith Smith, East, jr., 25-3, 3rd.
126: Case Jurgens, East, sr., 23-11, 4th.
132: Landan McLaughlin, Southwest, jr., 30-4, 4th.
138: Nic Swift, East, sr., 27-8, 5th.
145: Zane Faust, Pius X, sr., 25-11, 6th.
152: Ryan Mazour, Pius X, sr., 23-4, 5th.
160: Chase Kammerer, East, sr., 25-11, DNP.
170: Quinn Thew, Lincoln High, 29-7, sr., DNP; Sam Andres, Pius X, 25-9, fr., DNP.
182: Dontae Thomas, Pius X, sr., 24-11, 6th.
195: John Friendt, Southeast, sr., 37-8, 4th.
220: Noah Sprieck, Southwest, sr., 34-1, 3rd.
285: Hector Mora, Pius X, jr., 11-11, DNQ; Owen Anthony, Southeast, jr., 12-17, DNQ.
Honorary captain: Brandon Baustert, East.