1,000 pushups a day during quarantine and 209 wins: Cam Graham has achieved a lot in wrestling, but he wants more

Cameron Graham and his classmates played pingpong during PE class late Monday morning.

He's all right in it, Graham says.

Though, if Graham wants his pingpong wins total to match his triumphs on the wrestling mat, the Cross County senior is going to be playing for a while.

Wrestling remains Graham's signature sport, and his already-decorated high school career reached another peak over the weekend when the 160-pounder became the Class C all-time wins leader, passing the previous mark of 206.

It wasn't by accident.

When Graham got to high school, he told coach Matt Carroll that he wanted to take aim at the record, though both knew it would take a lot of work.

"In my mind, I knew I could get it done," said Graham, who will walk on to wrestle at Nebraska next fall. "I was seeing all the competition growing up and just seeing all the kids and just looking at the way I was wrestling, I felt like I could do it.

"You got to make a goal sometime, so I made that goal, and it ended up going the way it went."

Graham added a couple more wins, along with a district title, to push his career total to 209 wins, which ranks second among all-time, all-class wrestlers. Only Omaha Burke's James Burks (215 wins from 2016-19) has won more matches.

Graham won't catch Burks, but he can still accomplish a lot when the state tournament begins Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Graham, who wrestles for Cross County/Osceola, has a chance to break the Class C record for pins in a season, and he has an opportunity to finish unbeaten.

The ultimate goal, though, is to repeat as a state champion, and it comes a year after Graham became Cross County's first-ever state wrestling champion when he won a wide-open 152-pound field.

"That was always the goal for me," Graham said. "I wanted to be the guy that people think of when they think of Cross County. The goal is to repeat."

Graham bumped up to 160 pounds this year and has rolled up 54 wins, 42 via pinfall. Eighteen pins have come within a minute.

It's been a dominating run.

"Dominating is a good way to put it," Carroll said. "He's wrestling the who's who of Class C 160 and has come out on the right side every single time.

"We just kept our emotions in check and wrestled our match every single time and came away the victor every single time, so it's been fun. Obviously, this is the week that counts, though."

Graham has been wrestling since he was 3, so as long as he can remember, and he always wanted to wrestle in college. He fired off emails to Division I coaches. NU's Mark Manning responded.

Graham medaled at the state tournament as a freshman and took a third-place medal at 138 as a sophomore.

Also a standout football player, Graham bulked up during the pandemic quarantine, but no, it wasn't by sitting on the couch and eating potato chips.

Cross County's weight coach suggested to the athletes to do pushups while cooped up at home. Graham started doing 1,000 per day.

On the mat, Graham honed his skills by practicing with some of the region's top wrestlers at the MWC Wrestling Academy in Omaha, including Millard South's Antrell Taylor, a future Husker. Graham also worked out in Lincoln under the watch of Tervel Dlagnev, a former Division II national champion and an Olympic bronze medalist.

It's Graham's commitment to the sport that makes him stand out, his coach says.

"I've never coached a kid that has put in more time in the offseason than Cameron, and it really, really shows," Carroll said. "He was going to two, three practices a week, even during football season, and his commitment to the sport is really, really, really paying off huge."

Graham never attended a state wrestling tournament until he actually qualified as a freshman. He wanted his first time at the big-time meet to be as a competitor.

Now CHI Health Center has sort of become another home from Graham, who will aim for back-to-back state titles.

"You try to take it all in and try to enjoy it because you don't have a wrestler like Cam come around very often," Carroll said.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

