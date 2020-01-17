Winter storm halts most of Friday's high school games
  • Updated
Friday's inclement weather swooped into the eastern part of the state, and wiped out most high school sporting events in the process.

All LPS activities for Friday were either postponed and canceled.

Basketball doubleheaders involving Lincoln High-Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln North Star-Norfolk, Lincoln Northeast-Kearney and Lincoln Southeast-Grand Island were postponed, and no makeup dates were immediately known.

The diving portion of the Gene Cotter Invitational at Lincoln High was canceled.

Basketball postponements: Boys  |  Girls

Lincoln Christian's basketball double at Columbus Scotus was postponed and Lincoln Lutheran's double against Lourdes Central Catholic has been moved to Thursday.

The final girls games at the MUDECAS Tournament, originally scheduled for Friday, have been moved to Saturday. The A Division final between BDS and Falls City Sacred Heart will take place at 5:45 p.m. at Beatrice City Auditorium.

The MUDECAS A Division boys final between Palmyra and Falls City Sacred Heart has been moved to 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Beatrice City Auditorium. Parkview Christian will play Tri County in the third-place game at 1:15 p.m.

REVISED MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

All games Saturday

GIRLS

A Division

At Beatrice City Auditorium

1st: BDS vs. Falls City SH, 5:45 p.m.

3rd: Sterling vs. Diller-Odell, 11:45 a.m.

At SCC-Beatrice

Meridian vs. Johnson-Brock, 1:15 p.m.

Freeman vs. Exeter-Milligan, 11:45 a.m.

B Division

At Beatrice City Auditorium

1st: HTRS vs. Southern, 2:45 p.m.

3rd: Johnson Co. Central vs. Pawnee City, 8:45 a.m.

At SCC-Beatrice

Parkview Christian vs. Lewiston, 8:45 a.m.

Tri County vs. Palmyra, 10:15 a.m.

BOYS

A Division

At Beatrice City Auditorium

1st: Palmyra vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.

3rd: Parkview Christian vs. Tri County, 1:15 p.m.

At SCC-Beatrice

Johnson-Brock vs. Freeman, 5:45 p.m.

BDS vs. Johnson Co. Central, 7:15 p.m.

B Division

At Beatrice City Auditorium

1st: Southern vs. Diller-Odell, 4:15 p.m.

3rd: Exeter-Milligan vs. HTRS, 10:15 a.m.

At SCC-Beatrice

Meridian vs. Sterling, 2:45 p.m.

Pawnee City vs. Lewiston, 4:15 p.m.

