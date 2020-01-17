Winter storm halts most of Friday's high school games

Friday's inclement weather swooped into the eastern part of the state, and wiped out most high school sporting events in the process.

All LPS activities for Friday were either postponed and canceled.

Basketball doubleheaders involving Lincoln High-Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln North Star-Norfolk, Lincoln Northeast-Kearney and Lincoln Southeast-Grand Island were postponed, and no makeup dates were immediately known.

The diving portion of the Gene Cotter Invitational at Lincoln High was canceled.

Basketball postponements: Boys | Girls

Lincoln Christian's basketball double at Columbus Scotus was postponed and Lincoln Lutheran's double against Lourdes Central Catholic has been moved to Thursday.