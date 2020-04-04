We're going to miss spring sports, including the performances of these 25 area athletes
HIGH SCHOOLS

We're going to miss spring sports, including the performances of these 25 area athletes

  • Updated
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 4.3

Lincoln East's Briley Hill (right) celebrates her second-half goal with teammate Josie Arduser as Lucy Mulder looks during a 2019 game at Seacrest Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

There will be no high school sports this spring following the COVID-19 breakout. It's a tough break for athletes and coaches who have been preparing for their respective seasons.

We'll miss the warming temperatures, the chalked lines at Sherman Field, the environment at Morrison Stadium for state soccer and the close finishes at Omaha Burke Stadium for state track.

Creating a list of area athletes we wanted to watch this spring is quite long. We trimmed it down to these 25 names:

Kalynn Meyer

Superior girls track and field

The Nebraska volleyball recruit was eyeing some big numbers in shot put and discus while trying to become a four-time state champion in both events. Her throw of 176 feet, 8 inches in the discus last year not only won her a state title, it was the top mark in the country.

Haley Peterson

Lincoln East girls soccer

The Nebraska soccer recruit is one of the top defenders in the state. She earned Class A all-state honors as a sophomore while adding nine goals and two assists in 2019. Peterson also played a key role on East's basketball team.

Briley Hill

Lincoln East girls soccer

Hill is a Nebraska recruit. The junior forward received Class A all-state honors last year after leading the Spartans in goals (16) and assists (10). East reached the state semifinals in 2019. Like Peterson, Hill also plays basketball.

Max Petersen

Lincoln Southwest baseball

The junior infielder and Nebraska baseball recruit is a key cog in the Silver Hawks' lineup. He hit .319 with nine extra-base hits, 18 RBIs and 11 stolen bases last spring, then hit .313 for his American Legion team.

Kate Dilsaver

Lincoln Southwest girls track

After a breakout season on the basketball court, the multi-sport standout was looking to repeat last year's track success. Dilsaver, a junior, won the 100-meter dash (12.08 seconds) and the 200 (:24.90), and placed third in the 400 at the state track meet in helping lead the Silver Hawks to a Class A team title.

Katie Thompson

Lincoln Southwest girls track and field

Like Dilsaver, Thompson can score a lot of points and in a variety of ways. She placed second in the 100 (:12.18) at last year's state meet. The Air Force recruit also is a strong hurdler and excels in the jumps, placing second in the long jump (18-6) and fourth in the triple (36-¾) at Burke Stadium as a junior.

Mackenzie Boeve

Lincoln Southeast girls soccer

Boeve was set for a healthy senior campaign after her junior year was cut short by injury. A defender, Boeve was a 2018 Super-State selection and is signed to play at Kansas. She had six assists and a goal as a sophomore.

Tyler Brown

Lincoln East boys track and field

Brown, a senior, was set to take aim at gold medals in the shot put and discus. He won the Class A discus title by nearly 10 feet last year (187-0), and placed fourth in the shot put in 55-2¼.

Jaxson Simmerman

Seward baseball

The senior and Omaha recruit is one of the top catchers in the state. He was an all-state performer last year, hitting .419 with 26 hits, 26 runs, nine doubles and 19 RBIs in helping lead the Bluejays to the Class B state tournament.

Ashton Hausmann

Norris boys track

The Titan senior was to take the track one last time before walking on to play football at Nebraska. Hausmann was a likely heavy favorite to win the Class B 100 after placing first last year (:10.84) in Omaha. He also placed third in the 200 at :22.31.

Bianca Rademacher

Lincoln East girls tennis

Rademacher capped an unbeaten season with a Class A No. 1 singles state title last year. The senior and Wichita State recruit was looking to become the first back-to-back No. 1 singles champion from Lincoln since Kirsten Bernthal (1991-92).

Jason Kolbas

Lincoln Pius X boys golf

Though only a junior, Kolbas is a veteran on the prep golf scene. He tied for second place at the Class A state tournament as a freshman and tied for 19th as a sophomore.

Ty Hahn

Johnson-Brock boys track

A pulled hamstring sidelined the three-sport standout last year, preventing him from defending a state title in the Class D 200 meters. Hahn, who will play football at Nebraska, would have had a big shot at state gold in the 100 and 200.

Yushin Gossin

Lincoln Southeast boys soccer

The senior was a catalyst for the Knights last year, leading the team in goals (nine) and assists (five). Southeast also was set to return senior midfielder Timothy Goldsmith. Both were all-city last year.

Joel Benes

Norris baseball

The senior hit .372 with 32 hits, eight doubles and 34 RBIs last year in helping lead the Titans to the Class B state tournament while earning all-state honors. Benes is one of the top infielders in Class B.

Lauren Meyer and Jessica Moss

Syracuse girls track and field

Meyer, a Nebraska track recruit, is one of the state's top jumpers. The senior won the triple jump (38-8) and placed third in the long jump (18-2¼) in Class B last year at Burke Stadium. Meyer also picked up a medal in the 400. Moss, a junior, was looking to defend her title in the high jump after going 5-7 last year.

Parker Jeppson

Lincoln Southwest boys soccer

The senior and Northern Illinois recruit was set to take on a bigger scoring role after the graduation of Isaiah Shaddick. Jeppson was second on the team in goals scored in 2019.

Camilla Ibrahimova

Lincoln Southeast girls tennis

Ibrahimova is one of the top young players in the state after finishing in third place at No. 1 singles in last year's Class A state tournament. The good news: Ibrahimova is only a sophomore and gets two years to leave her mark.

Tyler Boyle and Liem Chot

Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln North Star boys track

Boyle (Southwest) and Chot (North Star) are among the state's top long-distance runners, and both were expected to go head-to-head multiple times this year. Boyle edged Chot by nearly 2 seconds for the 3,200-meter gold at last year's state meet. Chot is a two-time state champion in cross country.

Jenna Muma

Lincoln East girls track

Muma was set to enter her junior season with the Spartans after winning the 1,600 (5:04.32) at last year's state meet. She also placed second in the 800 and is a key part of the Spartan relay teams.

Austin Schneider

Lincoln East baseball

The junior outfielder is a nice two-way player for the Spartans. He hit .359 as a sophomore, while also making six appearances on the mound. Schneider finished with a 1-0 record and a 2.95 earned-run average, striking out 18 in 19 innings.

Brylie Hartwig

Freeman girls track

The senior and South Dakota recruit won two state titles last year in Class C, coasting to the 1,600 gold in a time of 5:14.09. She (2:18.08) edged Chase County's Mallie McNair (2:20.19) for the 800 gold.

Ian Becerra

Lincoln High boys soccer

Becerra had a strong sophomore season, leading the Links in goals scored (eight) while tying for the team lead in points (19) with Pla Plot Soe, who also was set to return this season.

 

