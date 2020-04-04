We're going to miss spring sports, including the performances of these 25 area athletes

Mackenzie Boeve

Lincoln Southeast girls soccer

Boeve was set for a healthy senior campaign after her junior year was cut short by injury. A defender, Boeve was a 2018 Super-State selection and is signed to play at Kansas. She had six assists and a goal as a sophomore.

Tyler Brown

Lincoln East boys track and field

Brown, a senior, was set to take aim at gold medals in the shot put and discus. He won the Class A discus title by nearly 10 feet last year (187-0), and placed fourth in the shot put in 55-2¼.

Jaxson Simmerman

Seward baseball

The senior and Omaha recruit is one of the top catchers in the state. He was an all-state performer last year, hitting .419 with 26 hits, 26 runs, nine doubles and 19 RBIs in helping lead the Bluejays to the Class B state tournament.

Ashton Hausmann

Norris boys track