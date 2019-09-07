WAHOO — Lincoln Christian gave Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo a little scare before the Warriors cruised past the Crusaders 25-23, 25-10 to go undefeated Saturday and win their home volleyball invitational.
Led by Warrior sophomore outside hitter Mya Larson’s match-high 13 kills, Wahoo chiseled away at a Crusader squad that looked overmatched against a relentless Warrior attack.
“I was pleased with the way we played consistent volleyball today. We’ve been working on good ball control, ball placement, and playing smarter volleyball,” said Wahoo head coach Trish Larson.
The Warriors won their pool with dominant straight-set wins over both Crete and Omaha Concordia, setting up a match with Lincoln Christian in the tournament final for a second straight year.
Things were back and forth early in the first set as neither team was able to take control before the Crusaders started to roll with a five-point rally that put them ahead 13-9, forcing a Warrior timeout.
However, that was the biggest lead Lincoln Christian had all day as Wahoo fought back, eventually winning the set down the stretch 25-23. Larson was the star, with eight of her kills in the first set.
In the second set, it looked like it was going to be close battle again, but Wahoo shut down that storyline quickly, scoring 12 of the last 13 points of the match to end to any upset hopes.
“We’ve just been focusing on finishing games lately,” Trish Larson said. “Kelsie (Sears) came through with some tough serves and we got a first-ball kill to end the game. You can’t end the game better than that.”
Both teams play next on Tuesday, when the Warriors hit the road to take on Platteview and Lincoln Christian goes across town to take on Lincoln Lutheran.