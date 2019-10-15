Brittany Wulf has been an offensive leader for the Lincoln Southeast volleyball team all season, and she proved it once again Tuesday when she led the Knights to a 25-16, 25-20, 25-11 sweep at Lincoln North Star.
The junior finished with 14 kills to lead all players while eclipsing 300 kills on the season for the second straight time. Wulf was the main force behind a well-balanced Knight attack that pummeled the Navigators all night long.
“Our big hitters are always good, but it’s nice to see our middles get in there and take some rips at it,” said Lincoln Southeast coach Paige Hubl. “Once that trust with our middles gets there, we can start feeding them the ball more and it gets tough to stop.”
Right from the start the Knights were feeling it, firing out of the gate with an 11-3 run in the first set, including scoring eight straight points to go along with four Wulf kills. North Star answered back, eventually cutting the lead to 17-14 and forcing a Southeast timeout.
The timeout worked out well for the Knights. They scored eight of the last 10 points to clinch the first set 25-16.
It was in the second set that Southeast seemed to be tripped up. The Knights were cited for being out of rotation four points in a row to give the Gators an 11-8 lead.
“I switched my center and my middle so we were very, very out of sorts, but we had a great coaching staff to help out with that and make sure we knew where we were at,” said Hubl.
Things would go back and forth for most of the set before the Knights and Wulf would take over. Trailing 19-15, Southeast went on a monster run, scoring 10 of the last 11 points of the set to win take a two-set lead. Wulf was dominant, netting six kills.
In the third set, Southeast quickly built a 10-1 lead before closing it out 25-11 to sweep the match.
“We executed at a very high level tonight, especially the first and third set, where we played low-error volleyball. I’m really proud of the girls staying focused and taking care of business,” Hubl said.
Bekka Allick was a bright spot for the Gators, netting 11 kills. Southeast’s Grace Nichols had eight.
Both teams return to action on Thursday when North Star hosts Omaha Burke and Southeast hosts Fremont.