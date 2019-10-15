WAVERLY — It may only be mid-October and the venue wasn’t quite as large as Pinnacle Bank Arena, but Tuesday night’s high school volleyball match between two top-10 teams had the intensity and quality of a state tournament meeting.
Class B No. 2 Waverly and No. 6 Omaha Duchesne went toe-to-toe in a five-set thriller, which Waverly narrowly won, 25-16, 25-27, 25-22, 21-25, 15-12.
“That was absolutely a state tournament match … I feel like I’ve been beat up in an alley,” Waverly coach Terri Neujahr said. “It was like a prize fight and they kept punching and punching.”
After just one set, it didn’t seem like the match was destined for a tight finish. The Vikings (25-3) utilized seven kills from Whitney Lauenstein and a strong blocking effort to claim a decisive first-set victory.
When the Cardinals (15-12) came out for set two, they made some adjustments in their own blocking efforts. Those changes helped get Duchesne back in the match and led to a wild second set where neither side led by more than two points. Waverly had an opportunity to take a commanding two-set lead up 25-24, but Duchesne came firing back and eventually won the set on a Kaitlyn Knobbe ace.
With a frantic back-and-forth pace throughout the set, it was a challenge for both sides.
“You don’t see a lot of volleyball matches where teams run out of subs in the second set,” Omaha Duchesne coach Andrew Wehrli said.
Sets three and four were just as close, with both teams relying on their leading attackers to deliver key points. Lauenstein recorded Waverly’s final two kills of set three, while Duchesne’s Mayah Delgado had five kills to power the Cardinals in the fourth set.
Delgado finished with 16 kills to lead the Cardinals, while Lauenstein had a match-high 25 kills, including the match-winner.
Waverly took a 10-7 lead in the fifth set before Duchesne came back to take a 12-11 lead. In the Vikings’ previous match against Norris, they let a 24-20 lead slip away, and it nearly happened again. However, Waverly stood strong and scored the final four points of the match, as Karsen VanScoy hit a timely ace for a 14-12 lead and Lauenstein’s final kill put the match away for good.
“We talked a lot in practice yesterday about what happened at Norris and we tried to change our frame of mind coming into today,” Neujahr said.
With the regular season winding down, Waverly has one match remaining, a trip to Elkhorn on Oct. 24. Meanwhile, Omaha Duchesne has some key matches, including a conference tournament remaining, and will have to recover immediately from the tough defeat.
“I was really proud of how they did and regaining composure in the fourth when it was tight, tight, tight,” Wehrli said. “I was happy with that.”