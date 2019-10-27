With regular-season volleyball play finishing last week, teams across the state are preparing for district play, with a state tournament berth on the line. Here are some of the best district matchups to watch this week.
District A7: With no sub-districts in Class A, there’s everything to play for in the district finals this week. That takes on a new meaning in District A-7, where three of the top-10 teams in Class A will play each other. After the NSAA ruled that Millard North fielded an ineligible player and must forfeit 14 victories, the No. 5 Mustangs will play No. 6 Omaha Marian, the district host. On the other side of the bracket, No. 9 Lincoln Southwest will play Fremont. With a deduction in wild-card points stemming from the NSAA ruling, Millard North must win the district to advance to state.
Subdistrict B-6: Featuring three top-10 teams and one contender, B-6 figures to be competitive No. 8 Northwest is the host and will play No. 10 York on Monday, one week after falling in four sets to the Dukes. No. 7 Hastings is the second seed and will play Aurora in the other matchup. The two teams met earlier this season on Oct. 10, with Hastings emerging victorious in four sets.
Subdistrict C1-5: Lincoln Christian will face off against Raymond Central in the play-in game, and should the Crusaders advance, they could pose a challenge for host team, No. 2 Lincoln Lutheran. The city rivals met twice this year, with Lutheran winning both matchups, but Lincoln Christian has the quality needed for a possible upset. No. 10 Malcolm plays Milford in other matchup, and the Clippers would be another difficult test for Lutheran.
Subdistrict C2-8: The top team in Class C-2, Superior’s reward for a strong regular season is a difficult subdistrict assignment. It’ll face either Sutton or Sandy Creek to start, but the true threat lies on the other side of the bracket. No. 6 Thayer Central will play Fillmore Central, with either team being a test for Superior. The Wildcats recently defeated Thayer Central and they beat Fillmore Central twice in the regular season. However, the Panthers did defeat Superior on Sept. 14, the team’s last loss before embarking on a 21-match winning streak.
Subdistrict D1-5: Elgin Public/Pope John shouldn’t pose too much of a threat for No. 3 CWC, which swept both the team’s October matchups. On the other side, No. 7 Central Valley will play No. 9 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. Central Valley was the source of CWC’s last loss on Sept. 3, although CWC won the team’s other matchup in October as part of its 27-match winning streak.
Subdistrict D2-6: Unfortunately for the five teams in subdistrict D2-6, the level of competition is almost unheard of, with four of the top-10 teams in the class and both of the top two ready to square off. On one side of the bracket, Class D-2 No. 2 Lawrence-Nelson will play the winner of No. 8 Giltner against Hampton, while No. 1 BDS will play No. 6 Nebraska Christian in the other matchup. Should BDS and Lawrence-Nelson advance, it’ll be a rematch of the team’s Oct. 17 matchup, a 2-0 victory for BDS.