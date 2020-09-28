With Nelson-Hitz back at the helm, North Star volleyball team righting the ship in 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Simply retiring wasn’t enough to keep Kristi Nelson-Hitz away from the game after 25 years coaching high school volleyball in Nebraska.

Nelson-Hitz spent 13 years as Lincoln High’s head coach and another 12 at Lincoln North Star before retiring from coaching in 2014. She and her husband, Rus Hitz, a longtime football coach at Lincoln High, decided to leave coaching together to spend time as a family.

But when Nelson-Hitz attended her daughter’s college matches or refereed, she couldn’t avoid her coaching instincts. When players made mistakes, Nelson-Hitz would think of drills to help them improve. That coaching urge helped her return as Lincoln North Star’s head coach this season.

“I love coaching, I love practice and I love training,” Nelson-Hitz said. “I guess I had the coaching itch again.”

The Navigators had some difficult seasons without Nelson-Hitz — just five wins in 2017, seven in 2018 and an 11-23 record last year — but North Star is off to a strong 7-7 start this year. Starting the season with a challenging, five-set win over Class A No. 10 Kearney gave the team some confidence. It also has been tested against strong opponents like No. 1 Elkhorn South and No. 3 Lincoln Pius X.