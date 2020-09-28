With Nelson-Hitz back at the helm, North Star volleyball team righting the ship in 2020

Simply retiring wasn’t enough to keep Kristi Nelson-Hitz away from the game after 25 years coaching high school volleyball in Nebraska.
Nelson-Hitz spent 13 years as Lincoln High’s head coach and another 12 at Lincoln North Star before retiring from coaching in 2014. She and her husband, Rus Hitz, a longtime football coach at Lincoln High, decided to leave coaching together to spend time as a family.
But when Nelson-Hitz attended her daughter’s college matches or refereed, she couldn’t avoid her coaching instincts. When players made mistakes, Nelson-Hitz would think of drills to help them improve. That coaching urge helped her return as Lincoln North Star’s head coach this season.
“I love coaching, I love practice and I love training,” Nelson-Hitz said. “I guess I had the coaching itch again.”
The Navigators had some difficult seasons without Nelson-Hitz — just five wins in 2017, seven in 2018 and an 11-23 record last year — but North Star is off to a strong 7-7 start this year. Starting the season with a challenging, five-set win over Class A No. 10 Kearney gave the team some confidence. It also has been tested against strong opponents like No. 1 Elkhorn South and No. 3 Lincoln Pius X.
Those matches have shown Nelson-Hitz her team can hang around the best in Class A for a little while but the Navigators still need to maintain a high level of play for the entire match. Despite Nelson-Hitz’s coaching pedigree, there has still been a slight transition period on a team that features both freshmen and seniors as starters.
Seniors Frankie Curren and Saylor Schaefer have been friends since kindergarten and form a strong partnership as the team’s middle blockers and leaders. Curren’s kills, blocks and digs per set have all improved since 2019, and she’s enjoying the new-look team.
“I really took this year to focus on improving all of my basic skills and challenging myself to a new level,” Curren said. “It’s really helping to be in an environment where I’m pushed to work hard every day.”
Along with North Star’s six seniors, two freshmen are already making major contributions. Outside hitter Macy Roth leads the team with 98 kills and setter Abby Lottman is averaging 5.3 assists per set.
“They’re both laid-back, they both work real hard and they’ve both had some great matches and some (tough) matches, but they keep plugging along,” Nelson-Hitz said.
A busy last month to the regular season remains for North Star, with matches every Tuesday and Thursday along with weekend competition. The priority is to get a high seed for the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament in late October, Nelson-Hitz said.
Achieving that will require North Star to keep spreading the wealth on offense. Four different Navigators have 50 or more kills this year. That approach has helped North Star make a big jump from a year ago.
“You bet I want a well-rounded offense and I definitely want to get that from different areas of the court,” Nelson-Hitz said. “We’re just breaking down each individual skill and trying to get better right now.”
