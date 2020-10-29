With college volleyball season delayed, Creighton coach takes control of Twitter account for daughter’s high school team

Bernthal Booth has been the person updating the Twitter account for most of the matches. It’s been a way for her to help, and also forced her to keep her emotions in check because you can hear any outbursts on the videos she posts.

She takes short videos on her cellphone and posts some of the good plays. The posts show her expertise. She’s posted videos of an Elkhorn North player “pasting the line” and a “4 to 4” shot, in reference to the zones on a hard-angle shot by the outside hitter.

Bernthal Booth has been able to attend all but a few of the 30 matches. If Creighton had played this fall she would have missed about half of the matches, including several on the weekend when the Jays were on the road.

If not for the current NCAA recruiting restrictions due to the pandemic, Bernthal Booth would have been on the road Tuesday, instead of attending Reese’s first postseason match.

“I said to my husband, ‘I would have been in Kansas City.’ I would have gone to that match,” Bernthal Booth said. “Things like that you say, ‘OK, this is nice.'”

Bernthal Booth played high school volleyball at Lincoln East and has recruited the state for many years, but this season reinforced how good high school volleyball is here.