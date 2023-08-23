Natalie Wardlow has flown relatively under the radar in a high school volleyball scene with ubiquitous top-end talent.

That figures to change this season. A commitment to powerhouse Wisconsin can do that. So can a national top 50 ranking on recruiting boards. An improved Southeast team doesn't hurt, either.

The leap from sophomore to junior is often when a player goes from good, or really good, to great. Knights coach Rob Huebner has noticed an uptick in the 6-foot-4 Wardlow's demeanor as the team ramps up for Thursday's season opener.

"Her confidence level is a lot higher," said the second-year coach.

Wardlow agrees. She's got a better feel for Southeast's setters this season, which can only benefit the Knights.

With her recruitment in the past, Wardlow is eager to focus simply on the game. And the future Wisconsin Badger doesn't mind if more people are looking her way.

"I want to show people why I'm going to Wisconsin," she said.

If it had gone as Wardlow originally planned, she'd be spending the fall training for basketball. Growing up, hoops was the sport she envisioned playing in college. In fact, she didn't start playing volleyball until seventh grade, and it wasn't exactly love at first sight.

"I did not like volleyball at first," she said, laughing.

But the wheels started to turn, and the game clicked when she began playing club volleyball as a freshman at Nebraska One, a local organization coached by Norris coach Christina Boesiger.

By the end of the club season, she had calls from college coaches and several camp invites. A light-bulb moment.

"It showed me, 'Wow, I can go big and do big things,'" Wardlow said. "I started realizing I can play in the Big Ten with all these amazing athletes."

Wisconsin received Wardlow's pledge in July. All it took was a visit to Madison to see the four-time defending Big Ten champions practice to seal the decision, complete with a conversation with former All-American middle Dana Rettke.

"When I walked into the (UW) Field House, the vibe in there is just so crazy with the support from the coaches and all the bonds the teammates have," Wardlow said. "It's a fun environment to be in."

Nebraska recruited Wardlow as well but already had four middles coming up in future recruiting cycles.

Southeast went 3-29 when Wardlow was a freshman playing varsity in 2021, but improved markedly to 15-20 last season in Huebner's first year.

The Knights have two options at setter and six seniors providing experience and leadership. Huebner says Wardlow is highly competitive and is learning the art of channeling that fire into leadership.

"Her growth, maturity, leadership skills and her level of play has just exponentially gotten better in the last year," Huebner said. "She's a good teammate that expects her teammates to play at a high level."

Wardlow and the Knights open their season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln High.

